Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Adds Eighth Week at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” remains the biggest song in the world, as it scores an eighth week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated March 25).

“Flowers” is from Cyrus’s new album, Endless Summer Vacation, which debuts at No. 3 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 chart. It’s her 14th top 10, including those under her former Disney Channel-era Hannah Montana alter ego, a run that began in 2006.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. surveys, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Here’s the Dirt: ‘Flowers’ Holds Atop Global 200

Cyrus’ “Flowers” claims an eighth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 104.6 million streams (up 7%) and 32,000 sold (up 10%) worldwide in the March 10-16 tracking week.

The song notches its eighth week of over 100 million worldwide streams. Only The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” has logged more such frames since the Global 200 started: nine, in August-October 2021.

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” is steady at its No. 2 Global 200 high; Karol G and Shakira’s “TQG” holds at No. 3 two weeks after it soared in at the summit; SZA’s “Kill Bill” keeps at No. 4, following two weeks on top in January; and PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” rebounds 6-5, after hitting No. 3.

Cyrus Also No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S.

As on the Global 200, Cyrus’ “Flowers” posts an eighth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 79.9 million streams (up 5%) and 16,000 sold (up 1%) outside the U.S. March 10-16.

The rest of the Global Excl. U.S. top five holds in place from the week before: Karol G and Shakira’s “TQG,” at No. 2 two weeks after it premiered at the pinnacle; The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You,” at its No. 3 best for a third week; Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down,” at No. 4 following two weeks on top in January; and SZA’s “Kill Bill,” at No. 5 after reaching No. 2.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated March 25, 2023) will update on Billboard.com today (March 21). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard's subscription-based service.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.