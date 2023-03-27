Miley Cyrus Holds Atop Hot 100, Coi Leray & Bailey Zimmerman Score First Top 10s

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” adds an eighth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Meanwhile, two acts notch their first Hot 100 top 10s: Coi Leray’s “Players” pushes 12-9 and Bailey Zimmerman’s “Rock and a Hard Place” rolls 11-10.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data.

“Flowers,” released on Smiley Miley/Columbia Records, drew 107.9 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 1%) and 24.7 million streams (down 12%) and sold 11,000 (down 26%) March 17-23, according to Luminate.

“Flowers” claims a sixth week at No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart and falls 2-4 on Streaming Songs and 2-7 on Digital Song Sales, after it ruled the rankings for four and five weeks, respectively.

The song, from Cyrus’ new album Endless Summer Vacation, debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 dated Jan. 28 and spent its first six weeks on the chart at the summit; it then ranked at No. 2 for two weeks and has since logged its latest two frames on top.

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” holds at No. 2 on the Hot 100, two weeks after it hit No. 1, as it tops Streaming Songs for a third week (35.9 million, down 8%). It leads the Hot Country Songs chart, which uses the same methodology as the Hot 100, for a seventh week, as parent album One Thing at a Time commands the Billboard 200 for a third frame.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” keeps at No. 3 on the Hot 100 after seven weeks at its No. 2 high. It tops the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs charts for a 14th frame each.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ ” rises 5-4 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 3; The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” retreats 4-5, three weeks after it reigned; PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” holds at No. 6, after hitting No. 3; and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” is steady at No. 7, following a personal-best eight weeks at No. 1 in November-January.

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” is stationary at its No. 8 Hot 100 high and ascends to the Radio Songs top 10 (11-9; 49.6 million, up 12%). Rema achieves his first Radio Songs top 10, while Gomez earns her ninth, following “Lose You to Love Me” (No. 5, December 2019); “Back to You” (No. 5, October 2018); “It Ain’t Me,” with Kygo (No. 4, May 2017); “Hands to Myself” (No. 7, April 2016); “Same Old Love” (No. 3, January 2016); “Good for You,” featuring A$AP Rocky (No. 4, September 2015); “The Heart Wants What It Wants” (No. 9, February 2015); and “Come & Get It” (No. 6, July 2013).

The track concurrently tops the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for a milestone 30th week – extending the longest reign since the survey began almost a year ago (in partnership with music festival and global brand Afro Nation).

Coi Leray’s “Players” surges 12-9 on the Hot 100, with 58.5 million in airplay audience (up 11% – good for top Airplay Gainer honors), 10.5 million streams (up 3%) and 4,000 sold (up 5%).

Leray, who was born in Boston and raised in Hackensack, N.J. – and presented SZA as the 2023 Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music celebration March 1 – posts her first Hot 100 top 10, following two top 40 entries: “Blick Blick!,” with Nicki Minaj (No. 37, April 2022), and “No More Parties,” featuring Lil Durk (No. 26, March 2021).

“Players” samples Grandmaster Flash’s classic “The Message,” which hit No. 4 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs (and No. 62 on the Hot 100) in 1982. “I feel like this record was to connect the new with the old,” Leray recently told Billboard. “There’s a lot of older cats and OGs … and it just feels good to bring everybody together. Whether you’re 10, 2, 80 or 30, everyone’s bopping, and those are the moments I love.”

“Players” also tops the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs chart for a second week.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Bailey Zimmerman’s “Rock and a Hard Place” lifts 11-10 – as with Leray, becoming his first top 10 among three top 40 hits – with 35.8 million in airplay audience (essentially even week-over-week), 15.3 million streams (up 3%) and 3,000 sold (up 9%).

The track hits the top 10 in its 41st week on the Hot 100 – rewriting the record for the longest climb to the top 10 for a song by a soloist in the chart’s history. Among all acts, only Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” took longer, reaching the tier in its 42nd week in November 2021. Now in third place overall, Zach Bryan’s “Something in the Orange,” Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)” (both this January) and Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” (2007) all completed 38-week trips to the top 10.

As previously reported, “Rock and a Hard Place” becomes the Louisville, Ind., native’s second No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, after “Fall in Love” led for a week in December. Notably (and unlike the far steadier climb for “Rock” on the Hot 100, where it was first driven most heavily by streaming), his three-month, three-week span between his first two Country Airplay leaders is the quickest for any act’s first two in nearly a quarter-century – since The Chicks took three months between “There’s Your Trouble” and “Wide Open Spaces” in August-November 1998.

“In my wildest dreams, I never thought I’d see my name or any of my songs on the Billboard charts, so the fact that I’ve now had two reach the No. 1 spot is mind-blowing,” Zimmerman says. “Thanks to everyone who has supported me and my music. I owe everything to y’all.”

All charts (dated April 1), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com tomorrow (March 28).

