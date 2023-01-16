Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Set to Bloom on U.K. Chart

Raye had the feel-good chart story of 2023 with “Escapism,” a slow burner that finally climbed to No. 1 earlier in the month for the British singer’s first leader.

With Lewis Capaldi’s “Pointless” pushing “Escapism” to No. 2 on the latest chart, published last Friday (Jan. 13), Raye is making another push for the summit.

“Escapism,” featuring U.S. rapper 070 Shake, leads the U.K.’s First Look survey, which ranks the most popular singles after the first 48 hours in the chart cycle.

It’s not a done deal. Miley Cyrus is hot on her heels with “Flowers,” the Official Charts Company reports. It’s new at No. 2 on the chart blast.

The lead off to Cyrus’ eighth studio set Endless Summer Vacation, due out March 10, “Flowers” features production work from Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon.

Wherever it lands on the U.K. chart, “Flowers” should become her eighth U.K. Top 10 single, a list that she most recently added to in 2020 with Plastic Hearts tracks “Midnight Sky” (No. 5) and the Dua Lipa-assisted “Prisoner” (No. 8).

As Raye and Cyrus duke it out, Capaldi’s “Pointless” is out of the picture, certainly at this early stage. “Pointless, lifted from Capaldi’s forthcoming sophomore LP, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, is set to drop 1-11 on the weekly tally.



Finally, “Creepin’” by producer Metro Boomin’ featuring The Weeknd and 21 Savage is creeping up the chart, and could finally crack the top 10. It’s at No. 10 on the First Look tally.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published Friday.