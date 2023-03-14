Miley Cyrus’ ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ Is Cruising to No. 1 In U.K.

Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation is about to kick off with a U.K. No. 1.

The U.S. pop star’s eighth studio album takes the lead at the midway point of the chart week, and is unlikely to be overpowered.

According to the Official Charts Company, Endless Summer Vacation (via RCA) nearly doubles the sales of its nearest competitor, Sleaford Mods’ U.K. Grim (Rough Trade), and is set to become her second chart leader.

Cyrus also led the Official U.K. Albums Chart back in 2013 with Bangerz.

Endless Summer Vacation is, of course, led by “Flowers,” which has reigned over the Official U.K. Singles Chart for the past eight weeks. Based on midweek singles chart data, “Flowers” is on track for a ninth week at the summit, and album track “River” could bow at No. 13.

As it stands, veteran electronic duo Sleaford Mods could nab a fourth U.K. top 10 — and a career best — with U.K. Grim, on track for a No. 2 start.

Further down the list, legendary Northern Irish singer and songwriter Van Morrison could earn a 17th top 10 with Moving On Skiffle (Exile), coming in at No. 5 on the Official Chart Update.

Also, homegrown country duo Ward Thomas is eyeing a No. 6 entry with Music In Madness (WTW Music), their fifth album release.

Finally, South Korean pop act TWICE is eyeing a slice of chart history with Ready To Be (Republic Records). The EP races to No. 7 on the chart blast, a position that would make TWICE just the second K-pop girl group to land a U.K. top 10 album. The first to do so was Blackpink, which made history in September 2022 when Born Pink debuted at No. 1.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Albums Chart is published late Friday.