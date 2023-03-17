×
Miley Cyrus Scores Chart Double In Australia

Miley's "Flowers" and its parent "Endless Summer Vacation" are the chart leaders in Australia.

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Jonnie Chambers

There’s no end in sight for Miley Cyrus’ chart reign in Australia as the pop star snags a rare chart double.

Cyrus’ “Flowers” (via Columbia/Sony) enters a ninth week at the singles chart summit, published Friday (March 17), and its parent Endless Summer Vacation debuts at No. 1 on the national albums survey.

With Endless Summer Vacation topping the ARIA Chart, Cyrus earns a sixth top five title, and her third No. 1 — her first in a decade.

Miley previously led the tally with Breakout (2008) and Bangerz (2013), which both spent one week in the top spot, ARIA Reports.

If Endless Summer Vacation hangs around for another week in the penthouse, Miley will equal a family record. Billy Ray Cyrus Some Gave All logged two weeks at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart in 1992, though he hasn’t tasted life at the top ever since.

As “Flowers” extends its unbroken streak, “River,” the second single from her eighth and latest LP, starts at No. 22 on the ARIA Chart and two other tracks from it appear in the Top 100.

“Flowers” leads an unchanged ARIA top four ahead of cuts by PinkPantheress (“Boy’s a liar” via Parlophone/Warner), The Weekend (“Die For You” via Universal) and SZA (“Kill Bill” via RCA/Sony), respectively, while Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” (Republic/Universal), from the U.S. country star’s latest, 36-track set One Thing At a Time, improves 6-5.

With the exception of Miley, no new releases debut on the top 50 of either main chart.

ARIA’s weekly charts are based on wholesale data collected from a combination of physical and digital retailers, and music-streaming services.

ad