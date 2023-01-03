Michael Buble Enters 2023 With ‘Christmas’ No. 1

Michael Buble’s Christmas (via Reprise) is back on familiar territory — at No. 1 in the U.K.

The Canadian crooner’s holiday classic lifts 3-1, for its fifth non-consecutive week at the summit. Christmas first led the Official U.K. Albums Chart following its release in 2011, and last reached the top in December 2021.

With Christmas in the rearview, holiday albums are enjoying mixed fortunes. On the way down are Cliff Richard’s Christmas With Cliff (2-12 via EastWest/Rhino), the Bocellis’ A Family Christmas (5-20 via Decca), and Andre Rieu & Johann Strauss Orchestra’s Silver Bells (7-36 via Decca), while the late Bing Crosby bucks the trend with Christmas Classics (UMC/Virgin), up 91-27.

In the absence of any new releases, hits collections figure prominently on the latest survey, published Friday, Dec. 30.

Among the best-sellers are Elton John’s Diamonds (Mercury/UMC), up 14-5; and the Weeknd’s The Highlights (Republic Records/XO), which lifts 12-7 following the release of his Avatar 2: The Way of Water soundtrack single, “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength).”

Also climbing are Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours (up 13-8 via Rhino/Warner Bros) and 50 Years – Don’t Stop (up 25-15 via Rhino); Eminem’s Curtain Call – The Hits (up 18-11 via Interscope); ABBA’s Gold – Greatest Hits (up 20-13 via Polydor in its 1,078th week on the chart, a record); the U.K.’s top-selling album of all time, Queen’s Greatest Hits (up 23-16 via EMI); Oasis’ Time Flies – 1994-2009 (up 38-23 via Big Brother), Elvis Presley’s Elv1s – 30 Number 1 Hits (up 60-31 via BMG) and George Michael’s Twenty Five (up 74-40 via Aegean).