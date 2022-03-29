Michael Buble, Placebo and Machine Gun Kelly Battle For U.K. No. 1 Album

Michael Bublé is on track for a fifth No. 1 in the U.K., though the race is far from won.

The Canadian crooner’s aptly-titled album Higher (Reprise) leads the midweek U.K. chart, and is on pace to give him a first leader since 2018’s Love. Bublé has also led the Official U.K. Albums Chart with Crazy Love (2009), Christmas (2011) and To Be Loved (2013).

Placebo and Machine Gun Kelly could have a say in the outcome.

Placebo is currently in second place with Never Let Me Go (So Recordings), just a few hundred chart copies behind the leader, the OCC reports.

Now a duo of vocalist Brian Molko and guitarist Stefan Olsdal, the alternative rock outfit has released eighth studio album for six U.K. Top 10s, though a chart crown has eluded them so far.

Coming in close behind in third place is MGK’s Mainstream Sellout (Bad Boy/Interscope). The U.S. pop-punk’s fourth album is the most-streamed LP so far in the U.K. this week, according to the OCC.

Following the untimely death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, aged 50, the Hall of Famers’ Greatest Hits (RCA) rocks 72 spots to No. 4 on the Official Chart Update, while their live album Skin And Bones reenters the midweek Top 40.

Elsewhere, Jamaican reggae artist Koffee is cruising to a first appearance on the national albums chart with Gifted (Columbia), new at No. 6 on the chart blast; former Bros member Matt Goss could nab a first solo Top 10 with The Beautiful Unknown (Lewisham), new at No. 7 on the chart blast; and English rockers Stone Foundation aims for a first Top 10 appearance with Outside Looking In (100 Percent Records), new at No. 9.

Finally, New Zealand folk singer and songwriter Aldous Harding’s is charging to a career best with her fourth record, Warm Chris (4AD), which appears at No. 18 on the midweek chart, while acclaimed British electronic producer Jon Hopkins is eying a Top 10 entry with his chillout collection, Music For Psychedelic Therapy (Domino Recordings), new at No. 30.

The Official U.K. Albums Chart is presented late Friday, local time.