Michael Bublé Scores Ninth Top 10 on Top Album Sales Chart With ‘Higher’

Michael Bublé captures his ninth top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated April 9) as his 11th full-length studio album, Higher, debuts at No. 3. It’s the singer’s seventh consecutive full-length studio set to bow in the top three of the chart. Higher starts with 21,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending March 31, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data.

Elsewhere in the top 10 of Top Album Sales, seven more albums debut in the region, led by the chart-topping arrival of Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout.

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now MRC Data. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Higher’s 21,000 copies sold in the week ending March 31, physical sales comprise 12,000 (all on CD) and digital sales comprise nearly 9,000. A vinyl LP release for the album is scheduled for May 13.

Higher adds to Bublé’s list of top 10s on the Top Album Sales tally, as he previously reached the region with Love (peaking at No. 1 2018, after debuting at No. 2), Nobody But Me (No. 2; 2016), To Be Loved (No. 1; 2013), Christmas (No. 1; 2013), Hollywood: The Deluxe EP (No. 10; 2010), Crazy Love (No. 1; 2009), Call Me Irresponsible (peaking at No. 1 in 2007, after debuting at No. 2) and It’s Time (No. 7; 2005)

At No. 1 on Top Album Sales, Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout debuts with 42,000 copies sold. The album’s sales were enhanced by its availability in deluxe editions and boxed sets sold via Machine Gun Kelly’s official webstore. Stray Kids’ Oddinary falls from No. 1 to No. 2 in its second week with 22,000 sold (down 78%).

Nearly all of the rest of the top 10 consist of debuts: Keshi’s Gabriel (No. 4; 17,000 sold), NCT Dream’s Glitch Mode (No. 5; 13,000), Reba McEntire’s My Chains Are Gone: Hymns & Gospel Favorites (No. 6; 12,000), Mac Miller’s 2012 mixtape Macadelic (No. 7; nearly 12,000 – following its release on vinyl LP), Wallows’ Tell Me That It’s Over (No. 8; 11,000) and Maren Morris’ Humble Quest (No. 9; nearly 11,000). The chart-topping Encanto soundtrack rounds out the top 10, falling 6-10 with 9,000 sold (though up 25%, following its exposure on the March 27 Academy Awards, where two of the album’s songs were performed and the movie won best animated feature film).

In the week ending March 31, there were 1.836 million albums sold in the U.S. (up 3.7% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.419 million (up 1.7%) and digital albums comprised 417,000 (up 10.8%).

There were 689,000 CD albums sold in the week ending March 31 (down 1.3% week-over-week) and 720,000 vinyl albums sold (up 5%). Year-to-date CD album sales stand at 8.141 million (down 10.1% compared to the same time frame a year ago) and year-to-date vinyl album sales total 9.124 million (down 1.2%).

Overall year-to-date album sales total 22.666 million (down 8.6% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 17.384 million (down 5.5%) and digital album sales total 5.282 million (down 17.8%).