Michael Bublé Beats Machine Gun Kelly to U.K. Chart Crown

In nailbiting race, Michael Bublé’s Higher (Reprise) starts at the very top of the U.K. albums chart, for the Canadian crooner’s fifth leader.

Higher, Bublé’s aptly-titled ninth studio set, fends off the challenge of Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout (Bad Boy/Interscope), which debuts at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart after a tight finish.

It was a close call.

When all streams and sales were tallied, just 210 chart sales separated the Top 2 best-sellers, the OCC reports.

Across his career, Bublé has also led the list with Crazy Love (from 2009), Christmas (2011), To Be Loved (2013) and his last release, Love (2018).

Despite missing out on the crown, MGK can boast a career high with Mainstream Sellout, eclipsing the No. 3 best of his previous album, 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall.

Completing an all-new Top 3 is Placebo’s eighth studio effort Never Let Me Go (SO Recordings). It’s the veteran British act’s highest-charting LP, besting the No. 5 for their self-titled 1996 debut. Never Let Me Go is the week’s best-seller on wax.

Foo Fighters vault up the albums chart, following the untimely death of drummer Taylor Hawkins on March 25, aged 50. The Rock Hall-inducted band’s career retrospective from 2009, Greatest Hits (via RCA), bounces 71 places for a No. 5 finish, while The Colour And The Shape classic “Everlong” returns to the singles chart at No. 68.

Finally, Bros founding member Matt Goss snags his first solo U.K. Top 10 entry with The Beautiful Unknown (Lewisham), new at No. 7, while Jamaican reggae artist Koffee makes her first appearance on the Official Albums Chart with a Top 10 appearance, as Gifted (Columbia) starts at No. 9.