Metro Boomin Sends All 15 Songs From ‘Heroes & Villains’ Album Onto Billboard Hot 100

All 15 songs from Metro Boomin’s new sophomore LP Heroes & Villains debut on the latest, Dec. 17-dated Billboard Hot 100 chart, including two in the top 10.

Heroes & Villains flies at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 185,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. It earns Metro Boomin (real name: Leland Wayne) his third No. 1 album, after 2018’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes and 2020’s Savage Mode II, with 21 Savage.

The two top 10 Hot 100 arrivals, “Creepin’ ” (with The Weeknd and 21 Savage) and “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” (with Future and Chris Brown) up Metro Boomin’s career top 10 total to four as a recording artist, and grant him his highest ranks. He previously reached the region with “Runnin,” with 21 Savage (No. 9 peak), and “Mr. Right Now,” with 21 Savage featuring Drake (No. 10), both in October 2020.

Notably, “Creepin’ ” samples Mario Winans’ 2004 No. 2-peaking Hot 100 hit “I Don’t Wanna Know,” featuring Enya and P. Diddy. As such, all three artists are listed as co-songwriters on “Creepin’.” Winans has appeared in the top 10 twice as an artist, also with “I Need a Girl (Part Two)” (billed as by P. Diddy and Ginuwine featuring Loon, Winans and Tammy Ruggeri; No. 4 peak in 2002). Enya has earned two top 10s: “Only Time” (No. 10, in 2001) and “I Don’t Wanna Know.” Diddy has notched 15 top 10s, including five No. 1s.

“Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” also contains a sample, of Kanye West’s 2010 hit “So Appalled,” featuring Jay-Z, Pusha T, Swizz Beatz, RZA and CyHi the Prince.

Here’s a recap of all 15 Metro Boomin tracks on the latest Hot 100, all of which are debuts:

Rank, Artist Billing, Title:

No. 5, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’ ”

No. 8, Metro Boomin, Future & Chris Brown, “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)”

No. 22, Metro Boomin feat. Don Toliver & Future, “Too Many Nights”

No. 23, Metro Boomin, 21 Savage & Young Nudy, “Umbrella”

No. 27, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & 21 Savage, “Niagara Falls (Foot or 2)”

No. 31, Metro Boomin & Travis Scott, “Raindrops (Insane)”

No. 42, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Young Thug, “Trance”

No. 43, Metro Boomin & Young Thug, “Metro Spider”

No. 48, Metro Boomin & John Legend, “On Time”

No. 52, Metro Boomin & 21 Savage feat. Mustafa, “Walk Em Down (Don’t Kill Civilians)”

No. 53, Metro Boomin feat. Don Toliver, “Around Me”

No. 55, Metro Boomin & Future feat. Don Toliver, “I Can’t Save You (Interlude)”

No. 59, Metro Boomin & A$AP Rocky feat. Takeoff, “Feel the Fiyaaaah”

No. 66, Metro Boomin & Gunna, “All the Money”

No. 72, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Future, “Lock On Me”

The 15 Hot 100 entrances lift Metro Boomin’s total to 46 career charted songs, including 16 top 40 hits, dating to his first, “X,” with 21 Savage and featuring Future, (No. 36 peak, 2016).

Among acts featured on the new album, Future boosts his career total to 157 career Hot 100 entries (the fifth-most among all acts), alongside gains for Chris Brown (114, the ninth-most), The Weeknd (92), Travis Scott (87), Young Thug (81), 21 Savage (79), Gunna (66), Metro Boomin (46), John Legend (23), Don Toliver (18), A$AP Rocky (17), Takeoff (seven, excluding his hits with Migos) and Young Nudy (four). “Walk Em Down (Don’t Kill Civilians)” also earns Mustafa his first career entry.