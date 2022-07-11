Metallica Roaring to U.K. Top 40 With ‘Master of Puppets,’ Thanks to ‘Stranger Things’

Cliff Burton, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich, and James Hetfield of Metallica pose for a studio portrait during the Damage, Inc. Tour on April 4, 1986 at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

First Kate Bush, now Metallica is set for a monster return on the U.K. singles chart – all thanks to Stranger Things.

The Bay Area metal legends are on the rise with “Master of Puppets,” which has sprouting wings ever since Eddie Munson ripped out a guitar solo in season four.

The title track for their third album from 1986, “Master of Puppets” blasted to No. 47 for its first appearance on the latest Official U.K. Singles Chart. And based on sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours in the chart cycle, it’s trending up.

“Master of Puppets” rises to No. 23 on the First Look chart, and is set to give the Hall of Famers their 20th U.K. Top 40 appearance, and first in 14 years. The last was 2008’s “The Day That Never Comes,” which peaked at No. 19.

Stranger Things produced chart magic for Kate Bush, who busted three chart records when “Running Up That Hill” reached No. 1 on the Official Singles Chart, some 37 years after release. “Running” logged three weeks at the summit, and dips 1-3 on the most recent survey.

Meanwhile, Scottish electronic production duo LF System is on track for a second week at No. 1 with “Afraid To Feel,” which leads the chart blast.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday.