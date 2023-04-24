Metallica Blasts to U.K. No. 1 With ’72 Seasons’

Metallica surges to the U.K. chart title with 72 Seasons (via Vertigo), for the U.S. metal giants’ fourth leader.

Debuting at the summit of the Official U.K. Albums Chart, 72 Seasons is the band’s first U.K. No. 1 in 15 years, and their ninth top 10.

Previously, James Hetfield and Co. led the weekly survey with 1991’s Metallica (aka The Black Album), 1996’s Load, and 2008’s Death Magnetic.

According to the Official Charts Company, 72 Seasons outsells the rest of the top 5 combined, and it’s the market-leader on vinyl. 72 Seasons led at the midweek stage, and finished its first chart week at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Fans in the U.K. can feel the noise when Metallica’s M72 World Tour 2023/4 stops by Download Festival at Donington Park, with performances on June 8 and June 10.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Metallica Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news

Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s hits compilation The Highlights (Republic Records/XO) lifts 3-2, for its equal high, doing so in its 115th week on the survey.

Taylor Swift isn’t in the U.K. – yet – with her The Eras Tour. Swifties in this part of the world, however, are ready and waiting for their hero, and they’re absorbing her records in the meantime. Five of Swift’s LPs moves up the latest tally: 2022’s Midnights (up 5-3), 2014’s 1989 (17-13), 2019’s Lover (20-15), 2020’s Folklore (25-20), and 2017’s Reputation (27-29) – all via EMI. The Eras Tour is currently working its way around the United States, with dates slated to wrap Aug. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. International shows, including the U.K., have not yet been announced.

Finally, Houston, TX rock act Waterparks slide to a debut U.K. top 10 appearance and a career high with Intellectual Property (Parlophone), their fifth studio album. It’s new at No. 10.

