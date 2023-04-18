Metallica Heading to U.K. Chart Summit With ’72 Seasons’

Metallica season is here, and the veteran metal band is coming in hot on the U.K. albums chart.

Based on midweek data published by the Official Charts Company, the Bay Area legends are on track for the chart crown with 72 Seasons (via Vertigo), their 11th studio album.

If it holds it form, 72 Seasons will give James Hetfield and Co. a fourth leader, and first in nearly 15 years.

The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band previously led the chart with 1991’s Metallica (aka The Black Album), Load (1996) and Death Magnetic (2008).

British fans won’t have to wait long to hear Metallica belt out live tracks from 72 Seasons. The European leg of their M72 World Tour 2023/4 will detour into Download Festival at England’s Donington Park for two mid-year shows, June 8 and June 10.

Sliding in at No. 2 on the Official Chart Update is Waterparks’ Intellectual Property (Parlophone), the Houston, TX pop-punk act’s fifth studio album. Waterparks will almost certainly nab a new career high when the Official U.K. Albums Chart is published this Friday (April 21); their only other top 40 appearance was with 2021’s Greatest Hits, which peaked at No. 37.

Meanwhile, U.S. blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa could nab a sixth U.K. top 10 with Tales of Time (Mascot). It’s new at No. 10 on the chart blast.

Further down the list, U.S. alternative rock artist Natalie Merchant is shooting for a top 20 debut with Keep Your Courage (Nonesuch), her first studio album in nearly a decade. It’s new at No. 14 on the chart blast.

Also eyeing top 40 berths are British indie rockers Amber Run with How To Be Human (No. 25 on the midweek chart via Tripel) and British rapper Avelino’s with God Save The Streets (No. 34 via More Music Oddchild).

Over on the midweek U.K. singles chart, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding‘s “Miracle” is on target for a third-straight week at No. 1, while new releases from David Kushner (“Daylight” via Miserable Music) and Lewis Capaldi (“Wish You The Best” via Vertigo) look set to complete the podium.

All will be revealed when the OCC publishes its national charts this Friday.

