Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Flies Into U.K. Top 40, Thanks to ‘Stranger Things’

Cliff Burton, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich, and James Hetfield of Metallica pose for a studio portrait during the Damage, Inc. Tour on April 4, 1986 at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” (via Blackened/Vertigo) muscles its way into the U.K. Top 40 for the first time, with a little help from Stranger Things.

The title track from the Bay Area rockers’ third album from 1986 is flying, following a particularly “metal” moment late in season four of Netflix’ hit sci-fi series, when Eddie Munson battles the forces of darkness with an electric guitar and the spirit of Metallica.

“Master of Puppets” lifts 47-23, its first appearance in the Top 40 some 37 years after its release. And it’s Metallica’s first top flight stint on the Official U.K. Singles Chart in 14 years, since Death Magnetic release “The Day That Never Comes” hit No. 19 back in 2008.

“Master Of Puppets” is Metallica’s 20th U.K. Top 40 appearance.

Netflix has juiced-up several songs. Just last month, the series jet-powered Kate Bush’s 1985 song “Running Up That Hill” (Fish People) to the chart title, smashing three records in the process. “Running Up That Hill” enjoyed a three-week stint at No. 1 and dips 3-5 on the latest survey for the chart week 15 – 21 July, 2022.

At the top of the chart, Scottish electronic production duo LF System retains top spot with “Afraid to Feel” (Warner Records).

Hailing from Edinburgh, Sean Finnigan and Conor Larkman formed LF System in 2019 and wrote “Afraid To Feel” in the same year. The disco track, which samples soul act Silk’s “I Can’t Stop (Turning You On)” from 1975, went viral as lockdowns lifted, and flew up the chart as the summer months heated up.

LF System will celebrate their chart-topping feats on Aug. 19 with their first London show at Hackney’s Night Tales.

A weekend full of winners x pic.twitter.com/JNTBXnjC2Q — LF SYSTEM (@LFSYSTEMMUSIC) July 13, 2022

The top new entry this week belongs to Burna Boy with “For My Hand” (Atlantic), featuring Ed Sheeran, and lifted from the Nigeria-born Afrobeats artist’s new album Love, Damini. It’s new at No. 30. Burna Boy also earns a new chart best for “Last Last,” up 12-7 this week for his fourth U.K. Top 10 spot.