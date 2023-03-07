Metallica Rules Hot Trending Songs Chart for the First Time

“If Darkness Had a Son,” the latest taste of Metallica’s upcoming album, 72 Seasons, bows at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart dated March 11.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running Feb. 24-March 2.

“Darkness” is the third song to be released from 72 Seasons, following the premieres of lead single “Lux Æterna” and fellow promotional single “Screaming Suicide.” Both songs also made the weekly Hot Trending Songs survey upon release, with “Lux” reaching No. 6 (Dec. 10, 2022) and “Screaming” hitting No. 7 (Jan. 28).

“Darkness” debuted March 1, and thanks to two days of sales and streams, the track concurrently bows at No. 12 on the latest multimetric Hot Hard Rock Songs chart via 1.1 million official U.S. streams and 1,000 downloads, according to Luminate.

72 Seasons, Metallica’s 11th studio album and first since 2016’s Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, is due April 14.

“Darkness” is followed by a slew of songs from Miley Cyrus’ upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation, after its tracklist was revealed on Feb. 27. The Sia-featuring “Muddy Feet” leads the way at No. 2, and Cyrus makes up the remainder of the top 11 with the majority of the remainder of the 12-song tracklist, save for “You” and the already-released “Flowers.”

Music from J-Hope with J. Cole, Sukhbir, Boygenius and more also debut.

