Metallica’s ’72 Seasons’ Is Band’s 12th Mainstream Rock Airplay No. 1

Metallica’s “72 Seasons” becomes the band’s second song from its album of the same name to crown Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, rising to No. 1 on the July 1-dated tally.

“72 Seasons” becomes Metallica’s 12th career No. 1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay.

The group moves into a three-way tie with Foo Fighters and Godsmack for the fifth-most leaders in the chart’s 42-year history. Shinedown leads all acts with 18 toppers.

Most No. 1s, Mainstream Rock Airplay:

18, Shinedown

17, Three Days Grace

14, Five Finger Death Punch

13, Van Halen

12, Foo Fighters

12, Godsmack

12, Metallica

11, Disturbed

10, Tom Petty (solo and with the Heartbreakers)

10, Volbeat

Metallica first led Mainstream Rock Airplay with eight-week No. 1 “Until It Sleeps” in 1996. Prior to “72 Seasons,” it most recently reigned with first 72 Seasons single “Lux Æterna” for 11 weeks beginning in December 2022.

Concurrently, “72 Seasons” lifts 5-4 on the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay survey with 4.1 million audience impressions, up 3%, June 16-22, according to Luminate.

On the most recently published June 24-dated multimetric Hot Hard Rock Songs tally, “72 Seasons” placed at No. 11, following a No. 2 peak in April upon the album’s chart debut. In addition to its radio airplay, the song earned 397,000 official U.S. streams in the June 9-15 tracking week.

72 Seasons, Metallica’s 11th studio set, debuted at No. 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart dated April 29, and appeared at No. 19 on the most recent list. It has earned 266,000 equivalent album units to date.