Melanie Martinez, Boygenius, Xikers, Tyler, the Creator & Polyphia Shake Up Album Sales Chart Top 10

Melanie Martinez notches her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated April 15) as her new studio album Portals bows atop the list – and with her biggest sales week ever. The set sold 99,000 copies in the United States in the week ending April 6, according to Luminate.

Portals’ first-week sales was supported by 21 different physical variants of the album – six vinyl LPs, 14 CDs and one cassette. The audio content across all of the editions is the same – the variations are mostly distinguished by their packaging (including color vinyl editions, alternative covers, a signed CD and four deluxe boxed sets with either a tank top or a shirt along with a CD).

Also in the top 10 of the Top Album Sales chart: Super group Boygenius arrives at No. 2 with its first full-length album, The Record; xikers debuts at No. 7 with House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing – The 1st Mini Album; Tyler, the Creator’s former No. 1 Call Me If You Get Lost leaps 49-8 after it was reissued with additional tracks and Polyphia’s Remember That You Will Die – released in 2022 – re-enters the chart at No. 10 after its vinyl LP release.

Plus, Taylor Swift’s chart-topping Midnights has seen a 25% sales gain in the three weeks since her Eras Tour launch.

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now Luminate. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Boygenius’ The Record bows at No. 2 on Top Album Sales with 53,000 copies sold – with 85% of that sum (45,000) on vinyl. It was available in eight different-colored variants, including exclusives for indie stores, Target and Urban Outfitters.

Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. dips 2-3 in its second week (25,000 sold; down 71%. Jimin’s FACE falls 1-4 in its second week (20,000; down 84%).

Swift’s Midnights rises 9-5 with 14,000 copies sold in the latest tracking week (up 13%). In the three tracking weeks since her Eras Tour launch on March 17, Midnights has sold 39,000 copies in the U.S. – a 25% gain compared to its sales in the three weeks leading up to the tour kickoff (31,000).

TWICE’s former No. 1 Ready to Be: 12th Mini Album rises 7-6 with 13,000 (down 15%). Xikers starts at No. 7 with House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing – 1st Mini Album (12,000).

Tyler, the Creator’s chart-topping Call Me If You Get Lost rebounds 49-8 with 11,000 sold (up 302%) after the album – first released in 2021 – was reissued on March 31 with eight previously unreleased songs. The set was reintroduced to retail as both a digital download album and a CD (the latter was exclusively sold through the artist’s webstore).

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s former leader The Name Chapter: Temptation bumps 10-9 with nearly 11,000 sold (down 4%) and Polyphia’s Remember That You Will Die re-enters the chart at No. 10 with nearly 10,000 sold (up 4,127%) following its vinyl LP release. The album, released last October, previously debuted and peaked at No. 6 (Nov. 12, 2022-dated chart) from sales generated by its digital download, CD and cassette formats.

In the week ending April 6, there were 2.110 million albums sold in the U.S. (down 3.9% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.774 million (down 1.6%) and digital albums comprised 336,000 (down 14.7%).

There were 731,000 CD albums sold in the week ending April 6 (up down 7.6% week-over-week) and 1.031 million vinyl albums sold (up 3.4%). Year-to-date CD album sales stand at 9.075 million (up 3% compared to the same time frame a year ago) and year-to-date vinyl album sales total 12.561 million (up 27.8%).

Overall year-to-date album sales total 26.749 million (up 9.2% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 21.774 million (up 16%) and digital album sales total 4.975 million (down 12.9%).