Melanie Martinez snags her first chart leader in Australia as Portals (via Atlantic/Warner) debuts at No. 1.

The 27-year-old U.S. singer and songwriter, who made the leap into the public arena during the 2012 season of The Voice, leads the latest ARIA Chart, published April 7, for her second top 10 appearance and third top 40.

Martinez’s previous album, 2019’s K-12, peaked at No. 6; and her debut set, 2015’s Cry Baby, hit No. 27.

Close behind at No. 2 is Australian indie-act DMA’S How Many Dreams? (I Oh You/Universal). It’s the Australian indie-rock outfit’s fourth studio album and fourth top 10 appearance, following 2020’s The Glow, which also peaked at No. 2; 2018’s For Now (No. 7) and 2016’s Hills End (No. 8).

Completing an all-new top three on the ARIA Albums Chart is The Record (Interscope/Universal), the debut LP from Boygenius, the indie “supergroup” featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus. The No. 3 bow for The Record is an improvement on Bridgers’ No. 12 best with 2020’s Punisher, and Baker’s No. 21 peak for 2021’s Little Oblivions.

Meanwhile, Melbourne punk rock band Private Function just miss out on a top 10 berth with their fourth album, 370HSSV 0773H (Still On Top Records/RKT). It’s new at No. 11, for their second ARIA Chart appearance after 2020’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? reached No. 9.

The group has made headlines in these parts thanks to the unusual marketing campaign for 370HSSV 0773H. The first 3,000 copies of the physical record features a limited-edition scratchable album cover, and a limited-edition “Gold” release is apparently infused with the band members’ urine. The “Gold” variant was priced at A$200 and sold-out in under a minute, according to reps for the band.

370HSSV 0773H — a title which has a different meaning when read upside down — makes a splash on the ARIA Vinyl Chart at No. 2.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, Miley Cyrus’ ”Flowers” (Columbia/Sony) extends its reign into a 12th week. With that feat, “Flowers” joins an “elite group,” ARIA reports, tying it with Pharrell Williams’ ”Happy” (from 2014), Eminem’s ”Lose Yourself” (2002-03) and Dinah Shore’s ”Buttons and Bows” (1949).

Only eight songs have spent more time at the helm, with Tones and I’s ”Dance Monkey” the king at 24 weeks at No. 1 in 2019-20.

Finally, BlackPink’s Jisoo bows at No.33 with her solo single ”Flower” (Interscope/Universal). She becomes the third member of the superstar K-pop girl group to crack the ARIA Top 50. Melbourne, Australia-raised Rosé saw her 2021 single “On The Ground” reached No. 31 and Lisa’s 2021 release “Money” cashed in at No. 32.

