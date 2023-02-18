Meghan Trainor ‘Crying Happy Tears’ as ‘Made You Look’ Tops Adult Pop Airplay Chart

Meghan Trainor returns to No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart as “Made You Look” tops the tally dated Feb. 25.

The song, released on Epic Records, becomes Trainor’s second Adult Pop Airplay leader, after “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” featuring John Legend, ruled for two weeks in January 2016. She boasts six top 10s on the list dating to her debut smash, “All About That Bass,” in 2014.

“Made You Look” is from Trainor’s album Takin It Back, which launched at its No. 16 high on the Billboard 200 in November and has spent 16 straight weeks on the survey.

The song’s coronation follows Trainor’s joyous Jan. 30 announcement that she’s expecting her second child with husband Daryl Sabara. She’s also releasing a book about pregnancy, Dear Future Mamas, April 25. (Two-year-old son Riley has helped grow the song’s profile on social media, including TikTok, where the track has been prominent throughout its run.)

“I never take these things for granted and, now that I’m a mom, everything means so much more,” Trainor told Billboard upon learning of her new chart triumph with “Made You Look.” “Especially with my hormones from this second pregnancy, I’m going to be crying happy tears about this all night.

“I can’t wait to tell my baby one day that they were in my belly when we got this No. 1!”

“Made You Look” has also hit No. 5 on Pop Airplay and No. 8 on the all-format Radio Songs chart, marking the Nantucket, Mass., native’s fifth top 10 on each ranking. The song, which has been remixed by Joel Corry and with Kim Petras, among others, has, from its release through Feb. 9, drawn 559.2 million in airplay audience and 132.9 million official on-demand U.S. streams and sold 83,000, according to Luminate.

