Hot 100 First-Timers: Megan Moroney Arrives With Country Love Song ‘Tennessee Orange’

Singer-songwriter Megan Moroney makes her first visit to the Billboard Hot 100 as her breakthrough single “Tennessee Orange” debuts on the latest, Oct. 15-dated chart at No. 94.

The song, which Moroney self-released Sept. 2, debuts with 4.9 million U.S. streams (up 15%) and 1,000 downloads sold in the Sept. 30-Oct. 6 tracking week, according to Luminate. It concurrently climbs 29-25 in its fourth week on Hot Country Songs.

Contributing to the song’s gains is its backstory. Fans believe that Moroney co-wrote it about Morgan Wallen, whom she’s rumored to be dating. In the single, the Savannah, Ga., native sings about being a fan of the University of Georgia, of which she’s also a graduate, but is so enamored over a new love interest that she’s willing to wear University of Tennessee’s trademark orange for him. (Wallen is a UT fan.)

On TikTok, a portion of the song’s chorus has been used in over 32,000 clips, primarily by couples sharing their own love stories. Moroney herself boasts more than 380,000 followers on the platform. (TikTok does not presently directly contribute data to Billboard charts.)

Moroney is a newcomer to Billboard charts, as “Tennessee Orange” became her first chart entry when it debuted at No. 17 on the Country Digital Song Sales survey dated Sept. 17. She also jumps 22-16 for a new high on the latest Emerging Artists chart.

The track was produced by Kristian Bush, who is half of the duos Sugarland, with Jennifer Nettles, and Billy Pilgrim, with Andrew Hyra. Bush has also produced tracks for Boys Like Girls, Lindsay Ell and Matt Nathanson.

Moroney performed as an opener for Chase Rice in concert while she was a student at UGA. She released her debut six-song EP Pistol Made of Roses in July.