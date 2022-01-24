Meat Loaf’s Hit Songs Soar on U.K. Chart Blast

Meat Loaf’s fans in the U.K. are remembering the rock legend by switching on to his music.

The Grammy-winning American artist’s biggest hits are surging in the U.K. following his death last Thursday (Jan. 20) of undisclosed causes, at age 74.

Based on sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours in the chart cycle, the title track from Bat Out Of Hell flies to No. 4, which would mark a new chart peak if it maintains its position. “Bat” was released in 1979 and has a U.K. chart best of No. 8, set in 1993.

The late singer’s 1993 leader “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” is at No. 7 on the First Look chart, and “Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad” is poised to enter the Top 20 for the very first time at No. 15, having originally topped-out at No. 32 back in September 1978.

Meat Loaf (real name Michael Lee Aday) had six U.K. Top 10 singles during his lifetime, most recently with 2006’s “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” featuring Marion Raven, which peaked at No. 6. His last single to impact the weekly chart was 2007’s “Cry Over Me,” which reached No. 47.

At the top of the First Look chart is Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran’s collaboration “Peru,” which lifts 4-1.

The track logged four weeks at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Afrobeats Chart and is leading the all-genres chart in the early stages of the chart week, thanks to strong CD sales, the OCC reports.

If “Peru” can maintain its position, it will give Nigerian singer Fireboy DML his first U.K. leader, and Sheeran’s 14th.

Finally, the current U.K. leader, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” a standout from Disney’s Encanto, dips to No. 2, but is the market-leader on streams and is not out of the race.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday, local time.