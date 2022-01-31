Meat Loaf’s ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Hits a New Peak on Billboard 200 Albums Chart After Death

Following Meat Loaf’s death on Jan. 20, the rocker’s music returns to the Billboard charts, including a new peak on the Billboard 200 for his classic 1977 album Bat Out of Hell. He also re-enters at No. 3 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Feb. 5), which ranks the most popular artists of the week in the U.S.

Here’s a look at the major Billboard charts that Meat Loaf’s music impacts, for the charts dated Feb. 5, reflecting the tracking week ending Jan. 27.

Albums

Bat Out of Hell

-Billboard 200, No. 13 (re-entry, new peak, surpassing its original No. 14 peak in 1978; 28,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. – up 3,677%, according to MRC Data)

-Top Album Sales, No. 2 (re-entry and new peak; 16,000 sold – up 7,375%.)

-Top Rock Albums, No. 1 (debut)

-Catalog Albums, No. 1 (re-entry, 23rd week at No. 1)

-Vinyl Albums, No. 20 (debut; 2,000 sold – up 4,281%)

Bat Out of Hell: Back Into Hell:

-Billboard 200, No. 91 (re-entry, spent a week at No. 1 in 1993; 10,000 equivalent album units earned – up 2,320%)

-Top Album Sales, No. 22 (re-entry; 4,000 sold – up 7,746%)

-Top Rock Albums, No. 10 (debut)

-Top Hard Rock Albums, No. 2 (debut)

-Catalog Albums, No. 27 (debut)

The Essential Meat Loaf

-Top Album Sales, No. 95 (debut; 2,000 sold – up 19,250%)

In total, Meat Loaf’s overall catalog of albums earned 47,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 27, according to MRC Data – up 3,201% compared to the previous week. Of that sum, album sales comprised 27,000 – a gain of 5,648%.

Songs:

“I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)”

-Digital Song Sales, No. 2 (debut; 20,000 sold – up 8,876%)

-Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, No. 7 (debut)

-Rock Digital Song Sales, No. 2 (debut)

-Rock Streaming Songs, No. 12 (debut)

-Hot Hard Rock Songs, No. 1 (debut)

-Hard Rock Streaming Songs, No. 1 (debut)

-Hard Rock Digital Song Sales, No. 2 (debut)

-Billboard Global 200, No. 49 (debut)

-Billboard Global 200 Excluding U.S., No. 97 (debut)

“Paradise by the Dashboard Light”

-Digital Song Sales, No. 5 (debut; 12,000 sold – up 7,722%)

-Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, No. 11 (debut)

-Rock Digital Song Sales, No. 4 (debut)

-Rock Streaming Songs, No. 16 (debut)

-Hot Hard Rock Songs, No. 1 (debut)

-Hard Rock Streaming Songs, No. 1 (debut)

-Hard Rock Digital Song Sales, No. 3 (debut)

-Billboard Global 200, No. 109 (debut)

“Bat Out of Hell”

-Digital Song Sales, No. 17 (debut; 4,000 sold – up 7,368%)

-Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, No. 23 (debut)

-Rock Digital Song Sales, No. 7 (debut)

-Hot Hard Rock Songs, No. 4 (debut)

-Hard Rock Digital Song Sales, No. 4 (debut)

“Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad”

-Digital Song Sales, No. 4 (debut; 12,000 sold – up 9,189%)

-Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, No. 16 (debut)

-Rock Digital Song Sales, No. 3 (debut)

-Billboard Global 200, No. 158 (debut)

“You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth”

-Digital Song Sales, No. 12 (debut; 5,000 sold – up 9,089%)

-Rock Digital Song Sales, No. 5 (debut)

“I’d Lie for You (And That’s the Truth)”

-Digital Song Sales, No. 49 (debut; 2,000 sold – up 10,935%)

-Rock Digital Song Sales, No. 11 (debut)

“Rock and Roll Dreams Come Through”

-Hard Rock Digital Song Sales, No. 11 (debut; 1,000 sold – up 10,930%)

In the U.S., Meat Loaf’s overall catalog of songs collected 21.1 million on-demand official audio and video streams in the week ending Jan. 27 – up 1,422% from 1.4 million the previous week.

His two most-streamed songs in the U.S. for the week were the Bat Out of Hell single “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” (4.5 million, up 1,179%) and his only Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single, “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” (4.4 million, up 872%). (Those two songs accounted for over 40% of his U.S. streams for the week.)

Globally, including the U.S., his songs earned 57.7 million on-demand official audio and video streams for the week — up 1,106% from 4.8 million the week before. His two most-streamed songs globally for the week were “I’d Do Anything…” (11.9 million, up 656%) and “Paradise” (7.9 million, up 846%). (Like in America, those two songs comprise a sizable portion of Meat Loaf’s streams for the week: 34%.)

In terms of song sales, in the U.S., his collected songs sold 63,000 downloads in the week ending Jan. 27 (up 8,825% from less than 1,000 sold the week before). Globally, including the U.S., they sold 97,000 downloads (up 7,738% from a little more than 1,000 sold the previous week).

*Equivalent album units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Feb. 5, 2022-dated charts will be posted in full on Billboard’s website on Feb. 1. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.