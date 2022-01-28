Meat Loaf’s ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Flies to No. 1 In Australia

Meat Loaf meets fans and signs CD booklet ahead of the release of his new album 'Better Than We Are' at HMV Oxford Street on September 8, 2016 in London, England

Following his death last Thursday (Jan. 20) at the age of 74, Meat Loaf stages a chart-topping return in the land Down Under, making history in the process.

Meat Loaf’s best-seller Bat Out Of Hell (Sony) hits No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, for its ninth non-consecutive week at the summit.

The classic rock LP initially spent eight weeks in the top spot between June and August 1978, en route to locking-up 25 platinum certifications.

According to ARIA, 2,269 weeks have passed since Bat Out Of Hell last appeared at No. 1, now the longest gap in Australian charts history, easily passing the Grease soundtrack which previously had the record with 657 weeks between No. 1s, from November 1978 to June 1991.

Also this week, the sequel Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell (USM/UMA) makes a return to the albums chart, at No. 37. Back Into Hell hit No. 1 in September 1993.

Following Triple J Hottest 100 countdown last Saturday (Jan. 22), a string of artists enjoy a chart bump.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” (Columbia/Sony) returns to No. 1 for a 15th non-consecutive week, and joins Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” (January 2017) as joint-second on the list of most weeks atop the ARIA Singles Chart (Tones And I’s “Dance Monkey” is the all-time leader, at 24 weeks).

“Stay” came in at No. 2 in the triple j Hottest 100, powering “Stay” to a 3-1 lift on the ARIA Chart, doing so 14 weeks after it last logged time at the summit.

The song that landed above “Stay” on the national network’s poll, The Wiggles’ cover of Tame Impala’s “Elephant” (ABC/Orchard), blasts in at No. 10, for the children’s entertainers first appearance on the ARIA Singles Chart Top 50. The Wiggles’ previous singles chart peak was No. 80 for their cover of Daddy Cool’s “Eagle Rock” back in March 2003.

Thanks to their appearance in the Hottest 100, tunes by Rüfüs Du Sol, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, bbno$, Vance Joy, Olivia Rodrigo, Spacey Jane and Lil Nas X rush the chart — or impact it for the first time.

Finally, Charlie Puth lights up the Top 40 with his latest number, “Light Switch” (Atlantic/Warner). It’s new at No. 24, for the U.S. artist’s first appearance on the singles survey since December 2017, when “How Long” peaked at No. 17.