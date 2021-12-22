Maverick City Music Tops Christian Airplay, Damon Little Leads Gospel Airplay Chart

Maverick City Music‘s “Promises,” featuring Joe L. Barnes and Naomi Raine, hits No. 1 on Billboard‘s Christian Airplay chart dated Dec. 25.

In the week ending Dec. 19, the song drew 3.5 million audience impressions, according to MRC Data.

“Promises” is the first Christian Airplay No. 1 for the Atlanta-based Maverick City Music, among its seven chart entries. It’s also the first leader for Barnes and Raine, who are members of the collective.

“Wow! No. 1,” Raines beams to Billboard. “This is incredible to me because we didn’t go into this thinking or even imagining that this this song would have such an impact on the world. God can do beyond what we ask, think or imagine, and we are seeing it in real time. Our prayer is that every ear this song reaches can feel that God is good and believe that He keeps His promises.”

Maverick City Music reigns as the No. 1 act on Billboard‘s 2021 year-end Top Gospel Artists – Duo/Group recap and finished at No. 5 on Top Christian Artists – Duo/Group.

Little ‘Up’ to No. 1: Damon Little notches his first Gospel Airplay leader with “Stand Up.” The Baltimore native wrote the song solo.

Little landed three prior top 10s on the chart: “I Won’t Be Defeated,” which reached No. 2 in February 2017; “Because of You” (No. 9, January 2015); and his debut entry, “Do Right” (No. 7, April 2005).

“Stand Up” reaches the Gospel Airplay summit in its 44th week on the survey, completing the fourth-longest trip to No. 1 since the list launched in March 2005. Two tracks took 46 weeks to hit the pinnacle: Jonathan McReynolds’ “Make Room,” in December 2019, and Donnie McClurkin’s “I Need You,” in April 2017. Plus, Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago’s “# War” wrapped a 45-week climb to No. 1 in August 2015.