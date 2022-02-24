Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Mary J. Blige, Olivia Rodrigo & More

Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.

Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups testing your chart-predicting prowess featured Mary J. Blige‘s new album Good Morning Gorgeous and the longevity of Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Good 4 U.”

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Mary J. Blige has debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 12 times across her 30-plus year career. After her Super Bowl performance, will Good Morning Gorgeous make it lucky 13 upon its debut on next week‘s chart: Yes or No?

Answer: No. Though the album is the highest debut on the Billboard 200 (dated Feb. 26), Good Morning Gorgeous enters at No. 14. It also launches as Blige’s 19th top 10, at No. 9, on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

Next week will be the 40th week on the Billboard Hot 100 for Olivia Rodrigo’s No. 1 hit “Good 4 U.” Will it spend it in the top 25: Yes or No?

Answer: No. “Good 4 U” drops from No. 25 to No. 30 on the latest Hot 100. It soared in atop the tally last May.

To make predictions about your favorite songs and artists, you can download the VersusGame app on your mobile phone in the App Store, Google Play or at about.versusgame.com.

This week’s questions are:

Which greatest hits album will be higher on next week’s Billboard 200: Eminem’s Curtain Call or Queen’s Greatest Hits?

And: Which 2021 holdover will be higher on next week’s Billboard 200: Ed Sheeran’s = or Doja Cat’s Planet Her?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.