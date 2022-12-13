Mark Tuan & Lana Del Rey Top Hot Trending Songs Chart

Mark Tuan’s “Broken” lands atop Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, ranking at No. 1 on the Dec. 17-dated survey.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running Dec. 2-8.

Originally released as part of Tuan’s album The Other Side on Aug. 26, “Broken” – along with “Let U Go,” which swoops in at No. 7, from the same album – ranks high as fans reminisce about and post videos from Tuan’s fall North American tour.

It’s followed by Lana Del Rey’s new song “Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” at No. 2, the first taste of Del Rey’s upcoming album of the same name, due March 10, 2023. Concurrently, “Blvd,” which was released Dec. 7, bows at No. 34 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart with 1.7 million official U.S. streams and 1,000 downloads.

SZA’s “SOS,” the title track from her new album released Dec. 9, starts at No. 3 as prospective listeners discussed the album’s tracklist after she shared it Dec. 5. More gains are possible for the album on the Hot Trending Songs tally dated Dec. 24.

