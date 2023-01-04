Mark Tuan Scores His Second Hot Trending Songs No. 1 With ‘2 Faces’

Mark Tuan returns to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart with “2 Faces” crowning the Jan. 7-dated ranking.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running Dec. 23-29.

Tuan’s “2 Faces” is the second song from his 2022 album, The Other Side, to reign on Hot Trending Songs, following the rule of “Broken” on the Dec. 17, 2022, list.

“2 Faces” is joined in the top 10 by fellow Tuan entries “No Tears” (No. 7) and “Save Me” (No. 10).

Lana Del Rey’s “Violets for Roses,” from 2021’s Blue Banisters, follows “2 Faces” at No. 2, and Tom MacDonald’s new release “Ghost” ranks at No. 3. Debuted Dec. 23, “Ghost” concurrently reigns at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart with 11,000 downloads sold, according to Luminate.

