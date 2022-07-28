×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Mark Lindsay’s ‘Silver Bird’ Flies From 1970 to Top of LyricFind Charts Thanks to ‘Gray Man’

The Billboard Hot 100 No. 25 hit can be heard in the new Netflix film.

The Gray Man (2022) Ryan Gosling
The Gray Man (2022) Ryan Gosling as Six. Stanislav Honzik/Netflix © 2022

Mark Lindsay’s “Silver Bird” returns to the Billboard charts thanks to its appearance in the new Netflix film The Gray Man, debuting at No. 1 on the LyricFind U.S. and LyricFind Global tallies dated July 30.

The LyricFind Global and LyricFind U.S. charts rank the fastest momentum-gaining tracks in lyric-search queries and usages globally and in the U.S., respectively, provided by LyricFind. The Global chart includes queries from all countries, including the U.S. The company is the world’s leader in licensed lyrics, with data provided by more than 5,000 publishers and utilized by more than 100 services, including Amazon, Pandora, Deezer, Microsoft, SoundHound and iHeartRadio.

Related

Paul Revere and the Raiders

Paul Revere & the Raiders' Mark Lindsay on Meeting Charles Manson, What He Thinks About Tarantino's…

Explore

Explore

Mark Lindsay

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

According to LyricFind, “Silver Bird” saw lyric usage and search boosts of 16,186% and 16,071% globally and in the U.S., respectively, following the movie’s July 22 premiere.

“Silver Bird” was originally released in 1970. It became Lindsay’s second top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 as a soloist, peaking at No. 25 in August 1970. His best, “Arizona,” peaked at No. 10 in February 1970, and he achieved five top 10s and one No. 1 — “Indian Reservation (The Lament of the Cherokee Reservation Indian)” – as part of Paul Revere & the Raiders.

“Silver Bird” is expected to make multiple Billboard charts dated Aug. 6 following sales gains for the song in the July 22-28 tracking period following The Gray Man’s premiere.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad