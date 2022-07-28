Mark Lindsay’s ‘Silver Bird’ Flies From 1970 to Top of LyricFind Charts Thanks to ‘Gray Man’

Mark Lindsay’s “Silver Bird” returns to the Billboard charts thanks to its appearance in the new Netflix film The Gray Man, debuting at No. 1 on the LyricFind U.S. and LyricFind Global tallies dated July 30.

The LyricFind Global and LyricFind U.S. charts rank the fastest momentum-gaining tracks in lyric-search queries and usages globally and in the U.S., respectively, provided by LyricFind. The Global chart includes queries from all countries, including the U.S. The company is the world’s leader in licensed lyrics, with data provided by more than 5,000 publishers and utilized by more than 100 services, including Amazon, Pandora, Deezer, Microsoft, SoundHound and iHeartRadio.

According to LyricFind, “Silver Bird” saw lyric usage and search boosts of 16,186% and 16,071% globally and in the U.S., respectively, following the movie’s July 22 premiere.

“Silver Bird” was originally released in 1970. It became Lindsay’s second top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 as a soloist, peaking at No. 25 in August 1970. His best, “Arizona,” peaked at No. 10 in February 1970, and he achieved five top 10s and one No. 1 — “Indian Reservation (The Lament of the Cherokee Reservation Indian)” – as part of Paul Revere & the Raiders.

“Silver Bird” is expected to make multiple Billboard charts dated Aug. 6 following sales gains for the song in the July 22-28 tracking period following The Gray Man’s premiere.