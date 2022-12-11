Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Sleighs to No. 1 In U.K.

The Christmas invasion is in full swing on the U.K. singles chart, as Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (via Columbia) returns to the summit.

Carey’s 1994 holidays classic took 26 years to reach No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, a record-setting feat it finally achieved in 2020. It’s right back at the top, having returned to the top 40 earlier than usual.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” rockets 8-1, with 10.8 million streams during the latest cycle, the Official Charts Company reports, to unseat Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” (down 1-5 via EMI) after six weeks.

It’s the second stint at No. 1 for Carey’s “Christmas,” which, in 2020, set a new mark for weeks spent in the top 40 before reaching the summit.

As the mercury dives in the U.K., Christmas songs warm the chart. No less than five yuletide numbers impact the top 10, including Wham’s “Last Christmas” (up 9-3 via RCA), Ed Sheeran & Elton John’s “Merry Christmas” (up 15-4 via Atlantic), Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” (up 18-6 via MCA) and Michael Buble’s “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” (up 20-10 via Reprise).

A total of 24 Christmas songs, new and old, impact the top 40, published Dec. 9. It’s a list that includes Shakin’ Stevens’ “Merry Christmas Everyone” (up 26-12 via RCA), The Pogues ft. Kirsty MacColl’s “Fairytale of New York” (up 30-14 via Atlantic), Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” (up 28-16 via Republic Records), Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath The Tree” (31-17 via RCA), Band Aid’s “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” (up 34-18 via Mercury) and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (up 36-19 via MCA).

The highest debut on the latest chart belongs to Raye, with “Escapism” (Human Re Sources) featuring 070 Shake. “Escapism” lifts 6-2, a new solo career high for the British singer and songwriter.

Grime star Stormzy bags a 14th top 10 single with “Firebabe” (0207/Merky), a ballad lifted from his third and latest No. 1 album, This Is What I Mean. “Firebabe” rises 11-9.

U.S. producer and artist Metro Boomin bags two top 40 debuts with “Creepin’” (via Republic Records) featuring The Weeknd and 21 Savage, new at No. 13, and “Superhero” “(Heroes & Villains)” with Future and Chris Brown, new at No. 39. Both appear on Metro Boomin’s new album Heroes & Villains.

Finally, Scottish singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi scores a seventh top 40 appearance with “Pointless” (Vertigo), co-written with Ed Sheeran. It’s new at No. 20.