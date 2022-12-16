Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Is No. 1 In Australia

The queen of Christmas is crowned on Australia’s chart, while SZA makes her presence felt on both main surveys with her sophomore album and several singles from it.

Nothing can top Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (via Columbia/Sony) at this time of year. The 1994 holiday classic lifts 3-1 on the ARIA Singles Chart, published Dec. 16, ahead of former leaders “Unholy” (Capitol/Universal), by Sam Smith & Kim Petras; and “Anti-Hero” (Universal) by Taylor Swift, respectively.

Carey’s seasonal number finally cracked the summit in 2018. It has returned there each December, like clockwork.

SZA’s long-anticipated second album SOS (RCA/Sony) has been well-received by Aussie fans, as album track “Kill Bill” bows at No. 5 on the singles survey, “Nobody Gets Me” arrives at No. 16, “Blind” drops at No. 27, “Low” appears at No. 34, and “Seek and Destroy” starts at No. 38.

Indeed, the U.S. R&B singer is responsible for the only tracks to debut in the top 40 on the latest cycle.

It’s that most wonderful time of the year, again, and Christmas is the big story on the ARIA Singles Chart, where perennial hits by Wham (“Last Christmas” up 11-6 via RCA/Sony) and Michael Buble (“It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” up 13-11 via Reprise/Warner), Brenda Lee (“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” up 15-12 via Universal), Ariana Grande (“Santa Tell Me” up 17-15 via Universal) and Bobby Helms (“Jingle Bell Rock” up 21-19 via Universal) climb the top 20.

SZA’s SOS, meanwhile, enjoys the highest debut on the ARIA Albums Chart at No. 2, behind Swift’s long-reigning Midnights.

The top five on the albums list is rounded out by Songs of Disappearance – Australian Frog Calls (MGM), which stays put at No. 3, and respective former best-sellers from Jimmy Barnes (Blue Christmas via Liberation/Universal) and Harry Styles (Harry’s House via Columbia/Sony).

Finally, Coterie makes a splash with their self-titled debut LP. The four-piece Australian-New Zealand band blasts in at No. 13 on the ARIA Albums Chart with Coterie (Sony), one of just two new releases to crack the top 50, after SZA’s latest LP.