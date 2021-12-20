Mariah Carey’s Kids Shower Her With Confetti to Celebrate Her ‘Christmas’ Return to Hot 100 No. 1

Mariah Carey is back at No. 1 again, with her holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” spending a sixth week atop the Billboard Hot 100. And just because No. 1 is a familiar spot for the Queen of Christmas doesn’t mean she isn’t celebrating the song’s latest return to the top.

“Yaaaas! I can’t even know what to say,” Carey says in a celebratory voice note she tweeted out Monday (Dec. 20). “The kids [10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan] just woke me up with confetti … and [boyfriend Bryan] Tanaka brought in two mimosas – one for him, one for me. We’re celebrating. This type of news, it’s never like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so bored of this news.’ To have another Billboard Hot 100 [No. 1] with a song that means so much to me, I can’t even, I can’t — I literally don’t know what to say.”

Carey sets the scene of her house in the voice note, saying she has her Apple TV+ special from last year (Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special) on one screen and her 2021 special (Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues) on another. “It’s just, like, very, very, very festive in here, confetti all over the floor,” she says. “Cheers, you guys. I love you so much. I cannot thank you enough. And this is for the nostalgia.”

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” was first released on Carey’s album Merry Christmas in 1994, but it didn’t hit No. 1 until December 2019 — sticking around for three weeks — and then returned in December 2020 for two more frames. In addition to the Hot 100, “All I Want” is the biggest song in the world, as it tops both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts dated Dec. 25.

Carey also shared three crying emojis in reaction to the No. 1 news as well as a card from her 10-year-old daughter Monroe. See all the festive celebration below:

“Can’t even know what to say” but in a voice note! The most amazing news to wake up to!!! 🎄🥳❄️💖 I love you!!!! 🦋🦋🦋🦋🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑 #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou pic.twitter.com/6vcQBRxPL5 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 20, 2021