Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Scores Milestone 10th Week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a 10th week. With its latest frame at No. 1, Carey becomes the third artist – and first woman – with three songs that have reigned for double-digit weeks. Carey crowned the chart for 16 weeks with “One Sweet Day,” with Boyz II Men, in 1995-96, and for 14 weeks with “We Belong Together” in 2005. Boyz II Men and Drake are the only other acts to have achieved such a triumphant triple.

Plus, SZA launches two songs in the Hot 100’s top 10 – “Kill Bill,” at No. 3, and “Nobody Gets Me,” at No. 10 – both from her new album, SOS, which launches as her first No. 1 on the Billboard 200. She ups her count to seven career Hot 100 top 10s and, with the former arrival, ties her highest rank, establishes a new top placement as a lead act and makes her highest debut.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Dec. 24) will update on Billboard.com Tuesday (Dec. 20). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“Christmas,” on Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings, was first released on Carey’s album Merry Christmas in 1994 and, as streaming has grown and holiday music has become more prominent on streaming services’ playlists, it first reached the Hot 100’s top 10 in December 2017 and first hit the top five in the 2018 holiday season, before reigning over the holidays in 2019 (for three weeks), 2020 (two), 2021 (three) and now 2022 (two to-date).

Streams, airplay & sales: “Christmas” drew 41.4 million streams (up 14%) and 33.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 11%) and sold 11,000 downloads (up 86%) in the U.S. in the Dec. 9-15 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The song adds a third week at No. 1, up from No. 3, on the Digital Song Sales chart, following frames on top in 2005 and 2019; dips to No. 2 after 17 total weeks atop Streaming Songs; and rises 17-14 on Radio Songs, where it hit a No. 12 high over the 1994 holidays and has returned to the top 15 in each of the last four holiday seasons.

Third No. 1 of at 10 weeks or more: Carey becomes the third artist, and first woman, with three songs that have ruled the Hot 100 for 10 or more weeks. Here’s a recap of the elite three acts to have earned the honor – with Carey and Boyz II Men having teamed for one song below. Boyz II Men initiated the club in 1996 and Drake became its second member in 2018.

16 weeks, “One Sweet Day,” with Boyz II Men, 1995-96

14 weeks, “We Belong Together,” 2005

10 weeks (to-date), “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” 2019-22

10 weeks, “One Dance,” featuring WizKid & Kyla, 2016

11 weeks, “God’s Plan,” 2018

10 weeks, “In My Feelings,” 2018

13 weeks, “End of the Road,” 1992

14 weeks, “I’ll Make Love to You,” 1994

16 weeks, “One Sweet Day,” with Carey, 1995-96

“Christmas” is the 43rd song to command the Hot 100 for 10 or more weeks, a feat that under just 4% of all 1,144 No. 1s have achieved. (Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” solely held the record for the chart’s longest reign for over 21 years, until Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber, matched it with 16 weeks on top in 2017. The songs now share the second-longest No. 1 stay, after Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, dominated for 19 weeks in 2019.)

No. 1 on both ‘Christmas’ Eve and Day: Among its 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100, Carey’s “Christmas” has led lists dated Dec. 24 (this year) and Dec. 25 (2021). It, fittingly, becomes the only song to have topped Hot 100 charts dated both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Longest span atop the Hot 100: Carey’s “Christmas” extends the longest span from a song’s first week at No. 1 on the Hot 100 to its latest, to just over three years (Dec. 21, 2019-Dec. 24, 2022).

Plus, the latest week atop the Hot 100 for “Christmas” extends Carey’s record for the longest span of an artist ranking at No. 1 on the chart: 32 years and nearly five months, dating to her first week at No. 1 on the list dated Aug. 4, 1990, with her debut single “Vision of Love.”

Most weeks at No. 1 for a holiday hit: Carey’s “Christmas” expands its record for the most time atop the Hot 100 for a holiday song. The only other seasonal single to lead, “The Chipmunk Song,” by David Seville & the Chipmunks, spent four weeks at No. 1. (“‘The Chipmunk Song’ is one of the fastest breaking and fastest selling records of 1958,” Billboard reported when the song first reigned, in the Dec. 22, 1958, issue, adding that it had become the “biggest seller since ‘Hound Dog’,” first made a hit by Big Mama Thornton and then Elvis Presley. “Sales city by city [for “Chipmunk”] have been astounding and it has been blaring out of radios, juke boxes and loudspeaker systems from New York to Los Angeles every day for weeks.”)

Carey’s record 89th week atop Hot 100: With “Christmas,” Carey adds her record-extending 89th week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, dating to the chart’s Aug. 4, 1958, inception.

89, Mariah Carey

60, Rihanna

59, The Beatles

54, Drake

50, Boyz II Men

47, Usher

43, Beyoncé

37, Michael Jackson

34, Adele

34, Elton John

34, Bruno Mars

“Christmas” became Carey’s 19th Hot 100 No. 1, the most among soloists and one away from The Beatles’ overall record 20. It also made Carey the first artist to have ranked at No. 1 on the chart in four distinct decades, dating to her first week at the summit with “Vision of Love.” The song is additionally the only title to have led in four separate runs on the survey.

No. 1 on Holiday 100: “Christmas” concurrently crowns the multi-metric Holiday 100 chart for a 55th week, of the chart’s 60 total weeks since the list originated in 2011. It has topped the tally for 40 consecutive weeks, dating to the start of the 2015-16 holiday season, and rules as the top title on the Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs chart.

Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” originally released in 1958, keeps at its No. 2 Hot 100 high, with 40.9 million streams (up 19%), 26.7 million in radio airplay audience (up 2%) and 5,000 sold (up 4%).

SZA scores two debuts in the Hot 100’s top 10 – “Kill Bill,” at No. 3, and “Nobody Gets Me,” at No. 10 – both from her new album, SOS. Streaming drive the bulk of both tracks, which begin with 36.9 million and 25.1 million streams, respectively.

“Kill Bill” debuts at No. 1 on Streaming Songs, where it’s SZA’s first leader, and “Nobody Gets Me,” at No. 6. (While the former’s sum of raw streams is the week’s fourth-highest, the song tops the chart due to the application of weighting to all titles’ paid/subscription and ad-supported on-demand streams and programmed/radio streams.)

SZA ups her career total to seven Hot 100 top 10s and, with the entrance of “Kill Bill,” ties her highest rank, establishes a new highest placement as a lead act and makes her strongest debut. Her previous top 10s: as featured on Maroon 5’s “What Lovers Do” (No. 9, November 2017); with “All the Stars,” with Kendrick Lamar (No. 7, March 2018), and “Good Days” (No. 9, February 2021); as featured on Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” (No. 3, July 2021); and with “I Hate U” (No. 7, December 2021). (SZA previously debuted at a No. 7 best with both “Kiss Me More” and “I Hate U.”)

Concurrently, “Kill Bill” begins at No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs, which use the same methodology as the Hot 100. SZA earns her third leader on the latter list, following “I Hate U” and “The Weekend” (in 2018), and her second No. 1 on the former, after “I Hate U.”

The late Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” from 1957, drops 3-4 on the Hot 100 and the late Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” from 1964, backtracks 4-5, each slipping a spot from their respective highs reached in each of the last four holiday seasons.

Wham!’s “Last Christmas” hits a new best Hot 100 rank, jingling 9-6, after the 1984 release first reached the top 10 during the 2020 holidays and hit a prior No. 7 high last holiday season. It ascends with 28.9 million streams (up 15%), 23 million in radio reach (up 2%) and 3,000 sold (up 7%).

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” retreats 6-7 after spending its first six weeks on the Hot 100 at No. 1 starting in November. It concurrently ascends to the top of the Pop Airplay chart, where it’s Swift’s 10th leader and first since “Delicate” in 2018. “Anti-Hero” leads Adult Pop Airplay, where it’s her ninth No. 1, for a fourth week. On Radio Songs, it holds at its No. 2 high (77 million, up 3%).

Andy Williams’ 1963 carol “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” rebounds 11-8 on the Hot 100; it hit a No. 5 high in the 2020 holiday season. The song’s latest week in the top 10 extends the late crooner’s record for the longest span of an act appearing in the tier to 63 years, two months and two weeks, dating to his first week in the top 10 with “Lonely Street,” on the chart dated Oct. 12, 1959.

Elsewhere in the Hot 100’s top 10, Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” slides 7-9, after it topped the Oct. 29-dated chart, as it rules Radio Songs for a fifth week (78.3 million, essentially even week-over-week).

Again, for all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram and all charts (dated Dec. 24), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com tomorrow (Dec. 20).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.