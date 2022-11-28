Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Tops Holiday 100, As Chart Returns for 2022 Holiday Season

The Holiday 100 jingles back to Billboard’s charts menu, ranking the top seasonal songs of all eras via the same formula used for the Billboard Hot 100, blending streaming, airplay and sales data.

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” – which surges from No. 25 to No. 5 on the Hot 100 – rules the Holiday 100 for a 52nd week of the chart’s 57 total weeks since the list launched in 2011; it has topped the seasonal survey for 37 consecutive weeks, dating to the start of the 2015-16 holiday season.

The only other Holiday 100 No. 1s to date: Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe,” for a week in the 2011-12 holiday season; Pentatonix’s “Little Drummer Boy” (one, 2013-14) and “Mary, Did You Know?” (two, 2014-15); and Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” (one, 2014-15).

Carey’s 1994 carol crowns all three Holiday 100 component charts (with all surveys dated Dec. 3): Holiday Streaming Songs (21.5 million streams, up 54%, in the Nov. 18-24 tracking week, according to Luminate); Holiday Airplay (20.6 million airplay audience impressions, up 80%); and Holiday Digital Song Sales (3,000 sold, up 57%).

The song also boasts top honors on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs chart.

“When I wrote [it], I had absolutely no idea the impact the song would eventually have worldwide,” Carey marveled of “Christmas” last year. “I’m so full of gratitude that so many people enjoy it with me every year.”

Rounding out the Holiday 100’s top five is a quartet of classics released in the 1950s-60s: Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (No. 2), Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (No. 3), Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” (No. 4) and Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” (No. 5).

Meanwhile, one song newly released this holiday season debuts on the Holiday 100: Kane Brown’s “Blue Christmas” (No. 58, led by 3.5 million streams, up 79%), after it arrived Nov. 10 as an Amazon Music exclusive. The song joins Elvis Presley’s iconic 1957 original version, at No. 22 on the Holiday 100.

The entire latest Holiday 100, along with all seasonal and other charts, will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Nov. 29).