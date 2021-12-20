Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Rules Both Billboard Global Charts

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the biggest song in the world, from the North Pole on down, as it tops both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated, fittingly, Dec. 25).

Plus, GAYLE‘s “abcdefu” ascends to No. 2 on both tallies; Ariana Grande‘s “Santa Tell Me” jingles from No. 16 to No. 9 on the Global 200; and Imagine Dragons and JID‘s “Enemy” rises 12-9 on Global Excl. U.S.

Billboard‘s two global charts, which began in September 2020 and recently marked their first year, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Carey’s ‘Christmas’ Leads Five Holiday Hits in Global 200 Top 10

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” holds atop the Billboard Global 200, with 81.2 million streams and 14,800 sold (up 6% in each metric) worldwide in the Dec. 10-16 tracking week. The 1994 modern holiday classic topped the chart for four weeks last holiday season and adds its second week at No. 1 this season for its sixth total frame upon the list’s highest bough.

GAYLE’s breakout single “abcdefu” pushes 3-2 for a new Global 200 high (up 8% to 67.4 million streams and 2% to 18,600 sold worldwide); Wham!’s “Last Christmas” climbs 4-3, after reaching No. 2 last holiday season; Adele’s “Easy on Me” dips 2-4, after six weeks at No. 1; and Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” dances from No. 6 to No. 5. Plus, Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” trots 8-6. The latter two songs reached Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, during the 2020 holiday season.

One more holiday hit ranks in the Global 200’s top 10, as Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” jumps 16-9 (40.8 million streams, up 10% worldwide). The carol, originally released in 2014, reached No. 5 last holiday season.

‘Christmas’ Jingles Back to No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” returns to No. 1, from No. 2, on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, following its one-week reign last holiday season. It gained by 2% to 48.5 million streams and 5% to 7,300 sold in territories outside the U.S. in the Dec. 10-16 tracking week.

GAYLE’s “abcdefu” rises 3-2 for a new best on the Global Excl. U.S. chart; Adele’s “Easy on Me” drops to No. 3, after seven weeks on top; Wham!’s “Last Christmas” lifts 6-4, after hitting No. 2 last holiday season; and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” slips 4-5, following a record-tying nine weeks on top (matching the January-March rule of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License”).

Plus, Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” reaches the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, climbing 12-9 with a 6% increase to 37.1 million streams outside the U.S. The song, each act’s first top 10 on the tally, is showcased at the beginning of each episode of Netflix’s animated series Arcane: League of Legends, which premiered Nov. 6, and received even more prominent placement in its fifth episode, which arrived Nov. 13. The track crowned Billboard‘s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for November.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Dec. 25) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Dec. 21). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.