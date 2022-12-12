Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Tops Both Billboard Global Charts

Bells slay, as Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” rules both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. The modern carol holds for a 10th total week at No. 1 on the former and rebounds for a fifth week atop the latter, dating to the lists’ starts two years ago.

Plus, Metro Boomin debuts two titles in the Global 200 top 10: “Creepin’,” with The Weeknd and 21 Savage (No. 3), and “Superhero (Heroes & Villains),” with Future and Chris Brown (No. 8). Both tracks are from Metro Boomin’s new album Heroes & Villains, which launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Meanwhile, holiday hits from Ariana Grande and Michael Bublé dash back to the Global 200’s top 10.

The two global charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Christmas’ Hits 10 Weeks Atop Global 200

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” keeps at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, a week after it returned to the summit, with 85.2 million streams and 11,000 sold worldwide (up 32% in each metric) in the Dec. 2-8 tracking week. The 1994 modern holiday classic adds a 10th week at No. 1, after it led for four weeks each in the 2020 and 2021 holiday seasons.

“Christmas” is the third song to reach double-digit weeks at No. 1 on the Global 200, after Harry Styles’ “As It Was” (15, beginning in April) and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” (11, starting in August 2021).

Wham!’s “Last Christmas” soars 9-2 on the Global 200, after the 1984 release first reached the rank, its best, during both the 2020 and 2021 holidays. It surges with 65.4 million streams (up 39%) and 6,000 sold (up 45%) worldwide.

Metro Boomin bounds in with two songs in the Global 200’s top 10, as “Creepin’,” with The Weeknd and 21 Savage, debuts at No. 3 and “Superhero (Heroes & Villains),” with Future and Chris Brown, enters at No. 8. The tracks start with 59.4 million and 44 million global streams, respectively.

Metro Boomin hits a new Global 200 best rank and doubles his top 10 total as a billed recording artist, as he previously debuted and peaked at Nos. 9 and 10, respectively, with “Runnin” (with 21 Savage) and “Mr. Right Now” (with 21 Savage and featuring Drake) in October 2020.

Thanks to “Creepin’,” The Weeknd adds his eighth Global 200 top 10 and 21 Savage, his 13th. With “Superhero,” Future and Chris Brown up their top 10 totals to five and two, respectively.

Rounding out the Global 200’s top five, Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” originally released in 1958, repeats at No. 4, after reaching No. 3 in each of the past two holiday seasons, and Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” descends 2-5, following four weeks at No. 1 beginning in October.

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me,” from 2014, climbs 15-9, after hitting No. 5 in the 2020 holiday season, and Michael Bublé’s “It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas,” from 2011, jumps 17-10, after reaching No. 6 also over the 2020 holidays.

‘Christmas’ Back Atop Global Excl. U.S.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” jingles from No. 3 to No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 53.1 million streams (up 42%) and 5,000 downloads sold (up 46%) in territories outside the U.S. Dec. 2-8. The song adds a fifth week at No. 1, after it topped the chart for a week in the 2020 holiday season and for three frames over last year’s holidays.

Wham!’s “Last Christmas” bounds 9-2 on Global Excl. U.S., after it hit that high over both the 2020 and 2021 holidays; Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” dips to No. 3 after eight nonconsecutive weeks on top, beginning in October; Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” rebounds to its No. 4 best from No. 5; and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” slides 2-5, after two weeks at No. 1 beginning in November.

Also in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ ” starts at No. 8, marking the first, sixth and third top 10 for each artist on the chart. Plus, Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” dances (merrily) 22-9, after hitting No. 8 last holiday seasons.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Dec. 17, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Dec. 13).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.