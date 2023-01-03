Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Leads All-Holiday Top 10 on Billboard Global 200 Chart

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” leads the first all-holiday top 10 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and crowns the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey, where carols claim nine of the top 10, including the top seven spots. The song adds a 13th total week at No. 1 on the former and an eighth week atop the latter, dating to the charts’ inceptions two years ago.

Plus, holiday hits by Kelly Clarkson, Burl Ives, José Feliciano, Sia and Andy Williams, among others, make further worldwide gains.

The two global charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Carey Tops Global 200; Clarkson, Ives Climb

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 with 124.9 million streams (up 16%) and 12,000 sold (down 31%) worldwide in the Dec. 23-29 tracking week. The modern holiday classic, released in 1994, adds a 13th week at the summit, and a single-season-best fifth frame this holiday season, after it led for four weeks each over the 2021 and 2020 holidays.

The song paces an all-holiday Global 200 top 10, followed by Wham!’s “Last Christmas” (2-2); Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (3-3); Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (4-4); José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” (10-5); Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” (6-6); Michael Bublé’s “It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas” (7-7); Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” (8-8); Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath the Tree” (12-9); and Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” (11-10).

Feliciano’s festive favorite, released in 1970, and Ives’, from 1964, each reach the Global 200’s top 10 for the first time, marking each artist’s first top 10 on the tally, while Clarkson’s, from 2013, hit a No. 8 high over the 2020 holiday season.

Carey Rules Global Excl. U.S.; Sia, Williams Scale Top 10

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” keeps atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 82.8 million streams (up 27%) and 6,000 downloads sold (essentially even week-over-week) in territories outside the U.S. Dec. 23-29. The song scores an eighth total week at No. 1, and a single-season-high fourth frame this Yuletide season, after it ruled for three weeks over last year’s holidays and for a week during the 2020 holiday season.

Holiday hits infuse the Global Excl. U.S. chart’s top seven positions, with Carey’s followed by Wham!’s “Last Christmas” (2-2); Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (3-3); Michael Bublé’s “It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas” (6-4); Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (7-5); Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” (8-6); and José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” (16-7).

Bublé’s hit, from 2011, and Helms’, from 1957, each appear in the Global Excl. U.S. top five for the first time, while Feliciano’s becomes his first top 10 on the chart.

The only non-holiday song in either the latest Global 200 or Global Excl. U.S. top 10? Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down,” which slips 5-8 on the latter list after reaching No. 4 in November.

Rounding out the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, Sia’s “Snowman,” from 2017 (11-9), and Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” from 1963 (20-10). The songs dash to their first ranks in the region, becoming each act’s first top 10 on the survey.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Jan. 7, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Jan. 4, a day later than usual due to the New Year's Day holiday Jan. 1).

