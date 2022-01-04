Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Keeps Atop Billboard Global Charts

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is again the biggest song in the world, as it holds at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts dated Jan. 8, reflecting activity in the Dec. 24-30 tracking week.

Plus, GAYLE’s “abcdefu” remains the top-charting non-holiday global hit, while José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” and Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” return to the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. top 10, respectively.

Billboard‘s two global charts (which in September marked their first year) rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Carey’s ‘Christmas’ Tops Global 200, ‘Feliz Navidad’ Hits Top 10

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” remains at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 with 97.8 million streams (down 7%) and 11,900 sold (down 30%) worldwide in the Dec. 24-30 tracking week. The 1994 anthem topped the chart for four weeks last holiday season and repeats with its fourth frame at No. 1 this season.

The next three titles on the Global 200 are all holiday songs, and all of which hold at their peak positions: Wham!’s “Last Christmas” (No. 2), Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (No. 3) and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (No. 4).

Rounding out the Global 200’s top five, GAYLE’s breakout single “abcdefu,” the chart’s top nonseasonal song, keeps at No. 5, after reaching No. 2.

Plus, one Yuletide song returns to the Global 200’s top 10: José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” up 11-10, led by 46.9 million worldwide streams (up 1%). The classic, originally released in 1970, hit a No. 9 best last holiday season.

Carey No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S., Grande’s ‘Santa’ Dashes Back

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” likewise keeps atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, logging its third week at No. 1 this season, following its one-week rule last holiday season. It drew 66.4 million streams (up 4%) and sold 7,000 (down 22%) in territories outside the U.S. in the Dec. 24-30 tracking week.

Wham!’s “Last Christmas” holds at its No. 2 high on the Global Excl. U.S. chart; GAYLE’s “abcdefu,” the ranking’s top non-Yuletide tune, remains at No. 3, after reaching No. 2; The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” rises 5-4, following a record-tying nine weeks on top (matching the January-March rule of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License”); and Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” lifts 6-5, after hitting No. 3.

Elsewhere in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” jingles 11-9, powered by 33.5 million streams outside the U.S. (up 4%). A year ago, the 2014 carol rose to No. 7.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Jan. 8) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Jan. 5). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.