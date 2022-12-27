Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Keeps at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” holds at the (north) pole position on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. The carol adds a 12th total week at No. 1 on the former and a seventh week atop the latter, dating to the charts’ inceptions two years ago.

Plus, holiday hits by José Feliciano and Ariana Grande, among others, make further worldwide gains, while SZA’s “Kill Bill” surges in its second week on the surveys.

‘Christmas’ Crowns Global 200, ‘Feliz’ Returns to Top 10

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 with 108.1 million streams (up 16%) and 17,000 sold (up 6%) worldwide in the Dec. 16-22 tracking week. The modern holiday classic, released in 1994, adds a 12th week at the summit, and fourth this holiday season, after it led for four weeks each over the 2020 and 2021 holidays.

With 12 weeks atop the Global 200, Carey’s “Christmas” passes The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” (11, 2021) for the sole second-longest reign since the chart began, trailing only Harry Styles’ “As It Was” (15, beginning this April).

Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” originally released in 1984, rebounds to its No. 2 Global 200 high, from No. 3; Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” from 1958, dips to No. 3 from its No. 2 best; the late Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” from 1957, holds at its No. 4 high; and SZA’s “Kill Bill” spends a second week on the chart at No. 5, as parent album SOS logs a second frame at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 chart.

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, José Feliciano’s 1970 carol “Feliz Navidad” dashes 13-10 (50 million streams, up 22%; 5,000 sold, up 18%, worldwide); it hit a No. 9 high in the 2020 holiday season.

Carey Rules Global Excl. U.S., Grande, SZA Soar

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” continues atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 65.1 million streams (up 14%) and 6,000 downloads sold (up 11%) in territories outside the U.S. Dec. 16-22. The song adds a seventh total week at No. 1, and third this Yuletide season, after it ruled for a week during the 2020 holidays and for three frames over last year’s holiday season.

Wham!’s “Last Christmas” holds at its No. 2 Global Excl. U.S. high; Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” dances merrily to a new No. 3 best, from No. 5; Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” slips 3-4 after eight nonconsecutive weeks on top beginning in October; and Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” descends to No. 5 from its No. 4 high.

Also in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me,” from 2014, jumps 11-8 (32.4 million streams, up 16%; 2,000 sold, up 52%, outside the U.S.); it hit a No. 7 best over the 2020 holidays. Plus, SZA’s “Kill Bill” blasts 26-10, powered by a 62% gain to 34 million streams outside the U.S., becoming her second top 10 on the tally and her first in a lead role, after Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA, hit No. 5 in May 2021.

