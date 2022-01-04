Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Continues at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Even with the latest data tracking week encompassing five days after Christmas (Dec. 24-30), Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

The song, released in 1994, logs its eighth total week atop the Hot 100, after notching three weeks at No. 1 beginning in December 2019, two more starting in December 2020 and now three this holiday season, beginning two weeks ago.

Explore Explore Mariah Carey See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Jan. 8) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Jan. 5). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Here’s a deeper look as Carey’s “Christmas” continues atop the Hot 100 (even after Santa has returned to the North Pole).

Streams, airplay & sales: Carey’s “Christmas,” on Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings, drew 35.4 million U.S. streams (down 25%) and 16.5 million radio airplay audience impressions (down 49%) and sold 4,900 downloads (down 39%) in the Dec. 24-30 tracking week, according to MRC Data.

The carol claims a 15th total week at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart (the third-best sum in the list’s history) and drops 6-11 on Digital Song Sales and 13-40 on Radio Songs.

Unsurprisingly, holiday songs logged the bulk of their activity over the first two days of the Dec. 24-30 tracking week, with totals plunging the following five days. Still, that robust activity in those two days was enough to result in six seasonal songs in the Hot 100’s top 10, as well as 18 in the Streaming Songs chart’s top 19 positions.

“Christmas” was first released on Carey’s album Merry Christmas in 1994 and its success on the Hot 100 has snowballed in recent years as streaming has grown and holiday music has become more prominent on streaming services’ seasonal playlists.

Longest span atop the Hot 100: Carey’s “Christmas” extends its mark for the longest span from a song’s first week at No. 1 on the Hot 100 to its latest: two years and 18 days (Dec. 21, 2019-Jan. 8, 2022).

Plus, the latest week atop the Hot 100 for “Christmas” extends Carey’s record for the longest span of an artist ranking at No. 1 on the chart: 31 years, five months and a week, dating to her first week at No. 1 on the chart dated Aug. 4, 1990, with her debut single “Vision of Love.”

Carey’s record 87th week atop Hot 100: With “Christmas,” Carey claims her record-extending 87th week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, dating to the chart’s Aug. 4, 1958, inception.

Most Weeks at No. 1 on Hot 100

87, Mariah Carey

60, Rihanna

59, The Beatles

52, Drake

50, Boyz II Men

“Christmas” became Carey’s 19th Hot 100 No. 1, the most among soloists and one away from The Beatles’ overall record 20. It also made Carey the only artist that has ranked at No. 1 on the chart in four distinct decades.

Fifth for eight: Carey claims her fifth Hot 100 No. 1 to rule for eight weeks or more, tying her with Drake for the most such leaders. She matches the mark thanks to “One Sweet Day,” with Boyz II Men (16 weeks, 1995-96); “We Belong Together” (14, 2005); “Christmas” (eight, 2019-22); “Fantasy” (eight, 1995); and “Dreamlover” (eight, 1993).

Beyoncé and Boyz II Men follow with three such No. 1s each.

Most weeks at No. 1 for a holiday hit: Plus, with its eighth week atop the Hot 100, Carey’s “Christmas” extends its record for the most time at No. 1 among holiday songs. It has doubled the reign of the only other seasonal single to lead the list: “The Chipmunk Song” by David Seville & the Chipmunks spent four weeks on top beginning in December 1958.

Carey’s “Christmas” also leads the multi-metric Holiday 100 chart for a 51st week, of the survey’s 56 total weeks since the ranking began in 2011; it has topped the tally for 36 consecutive weeks, dating to the start of the 2015-16 holiday season. It also dominates as the top title on the recently-revealed Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs retrospective. (This week marks the final Holiday 100 chart this season.)

Adele’s “Easy on Me” rebounds 5-2 on the Hot 100, after seven nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1. It spends a sixth week atop Radio Songs, with 94 million in reach (up 7%, helped by many stations returning to non-holiday programming after Dec. 25) and rises 4-3 on Digital Song Sales (9,100, up 5%) and 25-22 on Streaming Songs (15.2 million, down 10%).

Three holiday hits round out the Hot 100’s top five, all down a notch from their peak positions: Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” originally released in 1958 (2-3, with 34.8 million streams, down 27%, and 12.6 million in radio audience, down 45%); Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” from 1957 (3-4); and Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” from 1964 (4-5).

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” reverses course on the Hot 100, climbing 9-6, after seven weeks at No. 1.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” returns to the Hot 100’s top 10, and its best rank (15-7). It rules the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts, both of which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100, for a 15th week each.

Andy Williams’ 1963 classic “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” retreats 6-8 on the Hot 100; it hit a No. 5 high last holiday season. (With the song’s latest week in the top 10, Williams’ record for the longest span of appearing in the tier is extended to 62 years and three months, dating to his first week in the top 10 with “Lonely Street,” on the chart dated Oct. 12, 1959.)

Closing out the Hot 100’s top 10, Ed Sheeran’s No. 5-peaking “Shivers” returns to the region (23-9) and José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” from 1970, descends 8-10; it reached No. 6 last holiday season.

Again, for all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram and all charts (dated Jan. 8), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com tomorrow (Jan. 5).