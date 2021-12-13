Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’ Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ Top Global Charts

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” reclaims the crown on the Billboard Global 200 (dated Dec. 18), following four weeks atop the tally last holiday season, while Adele‘s “Easy on Me” scores a seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Plus, Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” jumps from No. 13 to No. 6 and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” bounds 14-8 on the Global 200, while Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s new collaboration “Merry Christmas” dashes in at No. 10 on Global Excl. U.S.

Billboard‘s two global charts, which began in September 2020 and recently marked their first year, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Carey Jingles Back to No. 1 on Global 200

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” ascends 2-1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 76.3 million streams (up 25%) and 14,000 sold (up 28%) worldwide in the Dec. 3-9 tracking week. The 1994 modern holiday standard topped the chart for four weeks last holiday season, beginning a year ago this week.

Adele’s “Easy on Me” dips to No. 2 on the Global 200, after six weeks at the summit; GAYLE’s breakout single “abcdefu” pushes 4-3 for a new high; Wham!’s 1984 classic “Last Christmas” climbs 8-4, after reaching No. 2 last holiday season; and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” slides 3-5, after a record 11 weeks at No. 1.

Two other Yuletide favorites return to the Global 200’s top 10: Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (from 1958), surging 13-6 (45 million streams, up 25%; 7,900 sold, up 9%), and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (from 1957), galloping 14-8 (41.7 million streams, up 23%; 4,800 sold, up 60%). The songs reached Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, during the 2020 holiday season.

‘Easy’ Leads Global Excl. U.S., Ed & Elton Enter in Top 10

Adele’s “Easy on Me” logs a seventh week atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 52.1 million streams (down 20%) and 9,300 sold (down 23%) in territories outside the U.S. in the Dec. 3-9 tracking week.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” roars 7-2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, following its one-week command last holiday season; GAYLE’s “abcdefu” rises 4-3; The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” slips 2-4, after a record-tying nine weeks on top (matching the reign of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License”); and Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” descends to No. 5 from its No. 3 high.

Plus, Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s “Merry Christmas” launches at No. 10 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 24.8 million streams and 30,400 sold outside the U.S. in its first week, following its Dec. 3 release. Sheeran earns his fourth top 10 on the ranking, while John notches his second.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Dec. 18) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Dec. 14). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.