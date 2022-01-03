Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Hits No. 1 In Australia for Fourth Successive Year

Mariah Carey gets the New Year away with some holiday spirit as “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (Columbia/Sony) rises to No. 1 on the Australian singles chart.

It’s an unprecedented fourth successive No. 1 for Carey’s Christmas classic, originally released back in 1994.

Unsurprisingly, the latest ARIA chart is swamped with festival songs, including Wham’s “Last Christmas” (up 9-2 via Sony), Michael Bublé’s “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” (10-3 via Reprise/Warner), Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” (12-5 via Universal), Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” (17-8 via Universal), and Ed Sheeran & Elton John’s “Merry Christmas” (16-10 via Universal/Warner).

According to ARIA, a string of holiday season numbers enter the ARIA Top 50 for the very first time: Chris Rea’s “Driving Home For Christmas” (No. 26), Shakin’ Stevens’ “Merry Christmas Everyone” (No. 27), Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” (No. 28), Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” (No. 38), Dean Martin’s “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” (No. 42), Kylie Minogue’s “Santa Baby” (No. 44) and Michael Bublé’s “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” (No. 48).

Over on the latest ARIA Albums Chart, 2022 begins just as last year closed out: with Adele on top with 30 (Columbia/Sony). The British superstar singer’s album clocks a sixth consecutive week at No. 1 on the all-titles albums chart, and once again leads the vinyl survey.

Meanwhile, Buble’s diamond-certified Christmas rises 5-2 as the album logs a 65th week in the ARIA Top Ten.