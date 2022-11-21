Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want’ Beats the Christmas Rush on U.K. Chart

The Queen of Christmas is making her presence felt earlier than usual in the U.K.

Mariah Carey’s holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (via Columbia) makes its annual merry-go-round into the U.K. top 40, leaping 56-36 on the latest chart, published Nov. 18.

According to the Official Charts Company, that’s the earliest top-flight appearance for the song since its original release back in 1994.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” reenters the top 40 in the 46th week of 2022, the charts compiler explains, having previously made its mark in the the 47th week in the years 2021, 2020 and 2017.

Carey and her evergreen hit have been in the news of late, first with the U.S. pop superstar dropping her “it’s time” meme the moment Halloween came to an end.

Then, last week, a federal tribunal rejected Carey’s attempts to trademark her holiday nickname, after another “Queen of Christmas” cried foul.

From now until year’s end, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” should march up the charts.

Brits love the song at this time of year. In December 2020, the single “All I Want for Christmas Is You” finally hit No. 1 in the U.K., a journey that set a new chart record.

In dawdling to the summit in its 70th week, no other song had spent more cycles in the top 40 before snaring the U.K. crown.

Meanwhile, several Christmas-themed numbers are on the way back into the top tier, including Wham’s “Last Christmas” (up 71-42 via RCA) and Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” (No. 92 via MCA).

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday.

