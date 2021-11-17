Marc Anthony’s ‘Mala’ Launches in the Top 10 on Tropical Airplay Chart

Marc Anthony solidifies his career top 10s total on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay chart to 53 as his latest single “Mala” bows at No. 5 on the Nov. 20-dated survey.

“Mala” was released Friday via Sony Music Latin. It arrives in the upper tier with only three days of airplay. It registered 4 million audience impressions in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 14, the final day of the chart’s latest tracking week, according to MRC Data.

The song is the second cut from Marc Athony’s upcoming album, due in spring 2022. It was written alongside Lenier and produced by his longtime collaborator Sergio George and co-produced by Mottif.

As “Mala” starts at No. 5, it gifts Marc Anthony a 53rd career top 10, the second-most, trailing only Victor Manuelle’s 62 top 10s. Among active artists, Gilberto Santa Rosa proves his closest competitor with a distant 36 top 10 mark on his account.

Here’s a look at the acts with the most top 10s on Tropical Airplay:

62, Victor Manuelle

53, Marc Anthony

36, Gilberto Santa Rosa

34, Daddy Yankee

33, Elvis Crespo

30, Jerry Rivera

28, Olga Tañón

28, Prince Royce

Besides debuting in the tally’s top 10, Marc Anthony boasts a second track in the upper tier — “Pa’lla Voy,” the first single from his forthcoming album, which holds strong at No. 2 for a second week after debuting at No. 6 on the Sept. 6-dated ranking.

Beyond his top 10 debut, “Mala” concurrently launches in the top 30 on the overall Latin Airplay chart (at No. 29). With the new arrival, Marc Anthony posts a record-extending 56 total entries for a tropical act. Among all acts, however, he trails Daddy Yankee’s 75 total entries, Los Tigres del Norte’s 59, Intocable’s 58 and J Balvin and Ozuna, both with 57.