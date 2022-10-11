Maluma Captures 22nd No. 1 on Latin Airplay Chart With ‘Junio’

Maluma celebrates his first No. 1 debut in almost six years on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart with the arrival of “Junio” atop the Oct. 15-dated ranking. While he’s scored 22 champs, he last debuted at No. 1 through his featured role in Shakira’s “Chantaje” in November 2016.

“Junio” storms in at No. 1 after its first official tracking week with 8.9 million in audience impressions earned in the week ending Oct. 9, according to Luminate. The track was released via Sony Music Latin/WK on Sept. 29 and performed live at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards that same night.

“Junio” is the third song to debut at No. 1 on Latin Airplay in 2022, of the total 38 songs that have reached the top this year. Only one other Latin act has achieved the feat, Romeo Santos through two No. 1 debuts: “Sus Huellas” (Feb. 26-dated ranking) and “Sin Fin,” his first team-up with Justin Timberlake (list dated Sept. 17).

Among Maluma’s 22 champs, “Junio” marks his ninth win as a soloist, unaccompanied by any other act. He first earned a No. 1 on his own with “Borro Cassette” in 2015.

With 22 crowns on his account, Maluma ties with Wisin for the fifth-most overall since the chart launched in 1993. Let’s look at the scoreboard:

35, J Balvin

32, Enrique Iglesias

28, Ozuna

27, Daddy Yankee

22, Maluma

22, Wisin

20, Romeo Santos

Beyond its Latin Airplay coronation, “Junio” concurrently debuts at No. 1 on Latin Rhythm Airplay. It’s Maluma’s 19th ruler there and his first debut atop the ranking since “Chantaje” in 2016.

Further, the pop rhythmic “Junio,” also makes progress on Latin Pop Airplay, rallying 19-1 in its second week. It’s the biggest jump since 2007, when Juanes’ “Me Enamora” surged 23 rankings (24-1) also in its second week.

Elsewhere, “Junio” opens at No. 28 on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart, which blends airplay, streams, and sales.