Maisie Peters Flies to U.K. No. 1 ‘The Good Witch‘

Maisie Peters casts a spell on her countrymen and women as The Good Witch (via Atlantic/Gingerbread Man) debuts at No. 1 on the U.K. chart.

At just 23, Peters becomes the youngest British female solo artist to lead survey in almost a decade, the Official Charts Company reports.

You’d have to go back to Ella Henderson and her debut LP, Chapter One, which hit the top back in 2014 when Henderson was just 18 years of age, to find a younger female Brit to hit the summit.

The leader at the midweek stage, The Good Witch goes one better than its predecessor, Peters’ debut album You Signed Up for This, which peaked at No. 2 in 2021.

“It’s just the craziest and coolest thing! I’m so happy for myself, my fans and everyone I work with; my band, crew, manager and label,” Peters tells the OCC.

“All of the fans, we’ve been on this journey together for the longest time and this album really felt like an album for all of us. This No. 1 is for all of us, too, so thank you so much.”

Further down the Official U.K. Albums Chart, published June 30, Young Thug bags his third U.K. top 40 with Business is Business (300 Entertainment), new at No. 15. The Atlanta rapper, singer and songwriter previously cracked the list with 2019’s So Much Fun (peaking at No. 9) and 2021’s Punk (No. 22).

Also fresh on the chart is Kelly Clarkson’s Chemistry (Atlantic), new at No. 22. It’s the U.S. pop and country star’s eighth U.K. top 40 LP, and first in six years, the most recent with 2017’s Meaning of Life (peaking at No. 11).

Finally, Glastonbury Festival is in the books, and a string of performers at this year’s edition are flying up the chart. They include Elton John, Lewis Capaldi, Arctic Monkeys and Lana Del Rey, all of whom enjoy top 10 spikes.