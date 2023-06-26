Maisie Peters’ ‘The Good Witch’ Rides to U.K. Chart Lead

Maisie Peters’ The Good Witch (Atlantic/Gingerbread Man) is working its magic on the United Kingdom.

The English pop singer and songwriter’s sophomore set leads the midweek chart, ahead of Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (via Columbia up 5-2) and Tom Grennan’s What Ifs & Maybes (down 1-3 via Insanity), respectively.

The Good Witch is the followup to Peters’ 2021 debut You Signed Up For This, which peaked at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart. A chart crown would cap a huge half-year for Peters, who supported Ed Sheeran for stadium shows across Australia and New Zealand earlier in 2023.

Also set for high entries this week are Young Thug’s Business Is Business (300 Entertainment), which could become his second top 10 appearance, at No. 9; and Kelly Clarkson’s Chemistry (Atlantic), which could net the U.S. singing star her sixth U.K. top 10, at No. 10.

The “Glastonbury effect” can be seen up and down the Official Chart Update.

Scottish singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi is one of the beneficiaries of a high-profile slot at Glastonbury Festival last weekend, which powers his albums Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent (up 16-4 via EMI) and debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (up 34-12) on the midweek tally.

Elton John is winding up his touring career in the coming weeks, and enjoyed a boisterous send-off at Glastonbury. Now, his hits compilation Diamonds (Mercury/UMC) is on track to appear in the top 5 again, up 15-5.

Celebrated British alternative rock act Arctic Monkeys are hanging high on the midweek chart, with AM (No. 6), Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not (No. 20) and Favourite Worst Nightmare (No. 38) — all via Domino Recordings — on the bounce following their Friday night performance at the Eavis’ famous fest.

Other Glastonbury performers enjoying a post-event albums blitz include Foo Fighters (But Here We Are at No. 16 via Columbia and The Essential Foo Fighters at No. 28 via Sony Music CG), Lana Del Rey (Born To Die at No. 36 via Polydor) and Guns N’ Roses (Greatest Hits at No. 37 via Geffen).

Finally, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour hasn’t yet reached the U.K., but anticipation is causing her hit albums to spike. According to the Official Charts Company, former leaders Midnights (No. 7), 1989 (No. 11), Lover (No. 14), Reputation (No. 22) and Folklore (No. 31), all via EMI, are on the climb.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Albums Chart is published Friday, June 30.