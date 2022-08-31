MAG Spends 10th Week at No. 1 on Hot 100 Producers Chart Thanks to Bad Bunny Hits

MAG spends a milestone 10th week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 Producers chart (dated Sept. 3), thanks to the continued success of songs on Bad Bunny’s latest LP, Un Verano Sin Ti.

MAG (real name: Marco Borrero) reigns on the strength of six production credits on the Hot 100, all on songs recorded by Bad Bunny.

Here’s a recap:

Rank, Artist Billing, Title (co-producers in addition to MAG)

No. 9, Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito” (Lenex, Subelo Neo)

No. 14, Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

No. 25, Bad Bunny, “Moscow Mule” (Mick Coogan, Scotty Dittrich)

No. 35, Bad Bunny, “Efecto” (Byrd)

No. 61, Bad Bunny, “Después de La Playa” (Elikai)

No. 87, Bad Bunny & Tony Dize, “La Corriente” (Subelo Neo, Demy, Clipz, Tainy)

(The songs above have peaked at Nos. 6, 5, 4, 34, 6 and 32 on the Hot 100, respectively.)

With his 10th week at No. 1, MAG passes 30Roc for the fifth-most weeks spent atop Hot 100 Producers, dating to the chart’s launch in June 2019. Dan Nigro has led the longest, for 27 weeks, thanks to his work with Olivia Rodrigo, followed by Louis Bell (18 weeks) and Greg Kurstin and Joey Moi (14 each).

MAG concurrently spends an 18th week at No. 1 on Latin Producers, passing Ovy on the Drums for the second-longest run on top, after Tainy (119 weeks).

On the Hot 100 Songwriters chart, Bad Bunny adds a fifth week at No. 1 thanks to 11 entries on the latest Hot 100. Leading the way, as noted above, at No. 9 is “Me Porto Bonito,” which, at 12 weeks and counting, marks his second-longest-running top 10 hit, after his Cardi B and J Balvin collab “I Like It” (21 weeks in the top 10, including one at No. 1, in 2018).

