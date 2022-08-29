Madonna Becomes First Woman to Earn Billboard 200 Top 10 Albums Each Decade Since the ‘80s

Madonna becomes the first woman with newly charting top 10 titles on the Billboard 200 albums chart in the 1980s, ‘90s, 2000s, ‘10s and now the ‘20s. The Queen of Pop’s new remix compilation, Finally Enough Love, debuts at No. 8 on the Sept. 3-dated chart. She’s just the 10th act to have achieved this distinction – and the other nine are all solo male artists or groups comprising men.

Explore Explore Madonna See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Madonna notched her first top 10 album on the Billboard 200 with her self-titled debut effort, which reached the top 10 dated Oct. 6, 1984 (rising 12-10), and peaked at No. 8 two weeks later (Oct. 20, 1984). She logged a total of five top 10s on the Billboard 200 in the 1980s (Madonna, Like a Virgin, True Blue, the Who’s That Girl soundtrack and Like a Prayer), seven in the ‘90s (I’m Breathless: Music From and Inspired by the Film Dick Tracy, The Immaculate Collection, Erotica, Bedtime Stories, Something to Remember, the Evita soundtrack and Ray of Light), six in the 2000s (Music, GHV2: Greatest Hits Volume 2, American Life, Confessions on a Dance Floor, Hard Candy and Celebration) and four in the ‘10s (Sticky & Sweet Tour, MDNA, Rebel Heart and Madame X).

Of those 23 top 10s, nine reached No. 1: Like a Virgin, True Blue, Like a Prayer, Music, American Life, Confessions on a Dance Floor, Hard Candy, MDNA and Madame X.

Acts With New Top 10 Albums on the Billboard 200 Chart in the 1980s, ‘90s, 2000s, ‘10s & ‘20s:

AC/DC

Def Leppard

Paul McCartney

Madonna

Metallica

Ozzy Osbourne

Robert Plant

Prince

Bruce Springsteen

James Taylor

Meanwhile, McCartney (including his work with Wings), Springsteen and Taylor’s streaks stretch back six decades to the ’70s, and that’s not counting the output of, and McCartney’s driving contributions to, The Beatles, who landed 17 top 10 sets on the Billboard 200 in the ’60s (and 15 more since).

Highest Charting Dance/Electronic Remix Album in More Than a Decade

Finally Enough Love largely consists of previously released dance remixes, as the set celebrates Madonna’s 50 No. 1s on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart. She remains the first and only act with at least 50 No. 1s on any single Billboard chart.

Finally Enough Love is the first remix album to reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200 since 2014, when Beyoncé’s six-track More Only EP debuted and peaked at No. 8 on the Dec. 13, 2014 chart. The last remix album to chart higher was Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never: The Remixes which debuted at No. 1 on the March 5, 2011-dated chart. And, Finally Enough Love is the highest-charting dance/electronic remix album in more than a decade, since Lady Gaga’s The Remix debuted and peaked at No. 6 on the Aug. 21, 2010, chart.

Top Selling Album of the Week

Finally Enough Love is also the top-selling album of the week in the U.S., as the set launches atop Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart with 28,000 copies sold. It also debuts at No. 1 on Top Current Album Sales.

It’s her eighth No. 1 on the 31-year-old Top Album Sales chart. (It launched on May 25, 1991.) Among women, only Taylor Swift has more No. 1s on this chart, with 10, while Beyoncé is in third, with seven.

The retrospective was available in either a 16-track standard album and an expanded 50-track deluxe set. Physical album sales comprise 23,000 (12,000 on vinyl and 11,000 on CD) and digital album sales comprise 5,000.

Finally also starts at No. 1 on Vinyl Albums with 12,000 sold – Madonna’s largest sales week for a vinyl album since Luminate began tracking sales in 1991. The 16-track standard album was available in multiple color variants exclusively sold through Target, Walmart and Amazon, in addition to its standard black LP. Its 50-track version was available in in a limited-edition box set with six LPs (6,000 manufactured globally).

Finally additionally launches at No. 1 on both Top Dance/Electronic Albums and Tastemaker Albums. The former ranks the most popular dance/electronic albums of the week, by equivalent album units. The latter tallies the top-selling albums at independent and small chain record stores.

Madonna Ties for Fourth-Most Top 10 Albums on Billboard 200 Among Soloists

As Finally Enough Love marks Madonna’s 23rd top 10, that ties her with Bob Dylan for the fourth-most top 10s among solo acts.

Here’s an updated look at the artists with at least 20 top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, from March 24, 1956, when the list began publishing on a regular, weekly basis, through Sept. 3, 2022.

Most Billboard 200 Top 10s:

37, The Rolling Stones

34, Barbra Streisand

32, The Beatles

32, Frank Sinatra

27, Elvis Presley

23, Bob Dylan

23, Madonna

21, Elton John

21, Paul McCartney/Wings

21, Bruce Springsteen

21, George Strait

20, Prince

(Notably, The Kidz Bop Kids music brand has collected 24 top 10s, in 2005-16, with its series of kid-friendly covers of hit singles. The franchise’s early albums were performed mostly by anonymous studio singers, although later releases focused on branding named talent.)

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Sept. 3, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Tuesday, Aug. 30. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.