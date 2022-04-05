Machine Gun Kelly Returns to No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart, Thanks to ‘Mainstream Sellout’ Debut

Machine Gun Kelly blasts from No. 89 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated April 9), reigning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a second total week, thanks to the opening-week success of his new LP, Mainstream Sellout.

The album launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 93,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. It marks his second leader, after Tickets to My Downfall in October 2020 (when he first topped the Artist 100).

Machine Gun Kelly concurrently places four songs on the latest Billboard Hot 100: “Make Up Sex,” with blackbear, debuts at No. 59; “Maybe,” with Bring Me the Horizon, hits a new high at No. 68; “Emo Girl,” with Willow, re-enters at No. 84; and “Ay!,” with Lil Wayne, returns at No. 88. The set also sparks 14 entries on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

Coming in just behind Machine Gun Kelly, Ed Sheeran rises 4-2 on the Artist 100, as his new collaboration with J Balvin, “Sigue,” debuts at No. 89 on the Hot 100. Sheeran scores five total entries on the chart this week: “Bad Habits” (No. 11), “Shivers” (No. 13), “Bam Bam” (Camila Cabello featuring Sheeran; No. 34), “Peru” with Fireboy DML (No. 53), and now “Sigue.” Only Lil Durk places more songs on the Hot 100 this week, with six. Rounding out the Artist 100’s top 5, Lil Durk falls 2-3, Doja Cat drops 3-4 and The Weeknd holds at No. 5.

Further down the Artist 100, Michael Bublé makes a splash this week as he re-enters at No. 12 as his new album Higher debuts at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 (13,000 units) and Foo Fighters return at No. 14 following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins on March 25, led by the band’s Greatest Hits, which vaults 147-18 on the Billboard 200 (22,000 units, up 179%).

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.