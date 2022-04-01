Machine Gun Kelly Shoots Down Australia’s Chart With ‘Mainstream Sellout’

Machine Gun Kelly has his first No. 1 on Australia’s albums chart as Mainstream Sellout (Interscope/Universal) debuts at the top spot.

Mainstream Sellout is the sixth studio album from the American pop-punk artist, and the followup to 2020’s Tickets To My Downfall, which peaked at No. 2 on the ARIA Chart.

The new collection features the single “Maybe,” a collaboration with British guitar band Bring Me The Horizon, which holds at No. 38 on the latest ARIA Singles Chart.

Michael Bublé goes high on the latest tally with his 11th album, Higher (Warner), new at No. 2. The Canadian crooner now has nine Top Two releases, including his last album, Love, from 2018.

Bublé has led the ARIA Chart on several occasions: with Michael Bublé (May 2004), Call Me Irresponsible (May 2007), Crazy Love (October 2009), Christmas (December 2011) and To Be Loved (April 2013), the charts compiler reports.

Following the untimely death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on March 25, aged 50, the Foos’ career retrospective returns to the top tier. Originally released in 2009, the Foos’ Greatest Hits (RCA/Sony) zooms 38-4.

Hawkins played on all seven of the Rock Hall-inducted rock band’s studio albums that have hit No. 1 on the ARIA Chart, according to ARIA, most recently 2021’s Medicine At Midnight.

Meanwhile, Australian singer and songwriter Xavier Rudd lands a seventh Top 10 appearance with Jan Juc Moon (Virgin Music/Universal), new at No. 6, while British alternative rock outfit Placebo earns a fourth Top 10 with Never Let Me Go (ADA/Warner), their first album in over a decade. It’s new at No. 10.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” (Polydor/Universal) enters an eleventh non-consecutive week at No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart. The British indie act’s breakthrough hit now joins Bryan Adams’ “Everything I Do (I Do It For You)” (July 1991), Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” (November 1996), Drake’s “God’s Plan” (February 2018), The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (January 2020) and 24kGoldn’s “Mood” (October 2020) as eleven-week leaders.

“Heat Waves” is now nine-times platinum certified and it has logged 69 weeks on the chart.

The highest new entry this week belongs to German acts AnnenMayKantereit and Giant Rooks as “Tom’s Diner” (Capitol/Universal) blasts to No. 18. First released in 2019, the track, a cover of Suzanne Vega’s “Tom’s Diner,” has surged on TikTok, where it’s topped 10 million views.